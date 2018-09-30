Kansas State lands Rivals150 guard Dajuan Gordon
Bruce Weber and Kansas State are on the board with their second score from the class of 2019.
Rivals150 guard Dajuan Gordon confirmed to Rivals.com that he gave Weber and the Wildcats the nod while on his official visit Saturday afternoon.
A 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Chicago (Ill.) Curie who had a big summer with Team Rose, Gordon made his commitment public on Sunday night.
Though Gordon is a Rivals150 prospect playing in one of America's most heavily scouted cities, he's managed to fly somewhat under the radar which works out just fine for Weber and the Wildcats.
Gordon is a wiry guard who can put the ball on the floor. He uses a quick first step to get to the rim, changes of speed and a nice pull up game to keep defenders on edge and he's just dangerous enough from deep to keep opponents from backing off of him. On the defensive end, Gordon has the tools to eventually be an All-Big 12 level perimeter defender before his time in Manhattan is through.
The Wildcats second commitment, he joins three-star forward Montavious Murphy as part of Kansas State's class.