“I see myself as a three or a two," Turner told Rivals.com. "I’ve been working on my ball skills a lot and I don’t get to display them as much but I have confidence in my ball schools. A few games ago I had eight threes in a row in a game and I’m always working on my shot so I have a lot of confidence in it.”

A 6-foot-6 junior at Temecula (Calif.) Rancho Christian, the three-star prospect has already earned offers from UTEP and Pepperdine and has many more checking in as he builds his game.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- One of the top jump shooters on the West Coast, small forward Luke Turner is starting to turn heads.

Like any player, Turner hopes to showcase his game and play at the highest level possible but the early confidence and trust shown in him by the schools that have offered could carry weight down the road.

"I just want to get the best offers that I can throughout the recruiting process. I want to take this as far as I can.

“100 percent," said Turner when asked if early offers will matter. "They were the first schools to look into me and the first schools to have confidence in me being able to play and that’s really important to me.”

In hopes of maximizing his ability, Turner is focused on expanding his game.

“I need to attack more on offense using the dribble," said Turner. "I need to have the mentality of trying to get to the rim and dunk everything.

“Defense too. I want to become a lockdown defender.”

No decision is coming from Turner anytime soon and when he does get around to picking a college program, he's got some basic requirements.

“I’d prefer to be close to home but I’d go anywhere if the fit is right," said Turner. "A place with a lot of ball movement, open shots and everybody gets equally involved.