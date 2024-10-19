Border League: Top performers from day one

LAS VEGAS – If day one at The Border League was any indication of what we’re in store for this high school basketball season, the recruiting rankings could be in for quite a shakeup in the not-so-distant future.

Cameron Boozer, 2025, F

Boozer is the epitome of consistency and Friday was no different, posting 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a lopsided win over AZ Compass Prep. The No. 2 overall prospect in the Rivals 150 implored his strong and versatile brand of basketball, overpowering opposing bigs in the paint and stepping out and draining perimeter jump shots. His size, skill set and mentality makes him virtually impossible to stop.

Jaxon Richardson, 2026, SF

Richardson was a ball of energy all night, catching missed shots off the rim, deflecting passes and scoring on run outs. It was his motor that ignited the Explorers in the first half and helped them recapture the lead. At 6-foot-5, his length was a problem for the AZ guards on the perimeter; he has all the capabilities of a lockdown defender at the next level. Richardson finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Miikka Muurinen, 2026, F

Muurinen was a headache of a matchup early in the first half, extending the defense with his ability to knock shots down from the perimeter. The 6-foot-10 forward kept his motor in overdrive most of the game, maximizing his capabilities on both ends and creating deflections and changing shots on the defensive end. He held his own in a loss to Cameron Boozer, posting 16 points and five rebounds.

AJ Dybantsa, 2025, F

Guess who! The No. 1 prospect delivered once again making quick work of LV Orange in the first half to put them away early, posting 12 points and nine rebounds. The thing is, his motor only intensified in the second half, impacting the game in every possible way from setting screens to getting deflections to scoring and more. His mentality coupled with his dynamic skill set continues to make NBA scouts drool. Dybantsa finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in the win.

Latrell Almond, 2026, C

Almond was highly productive in virtually every facet of the game, posting 24 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to lead Men of Justice to the win. His versatility and footwork was a headache on both ends of the floor and his length and motor served as a disruptor on the defensive end.

Mikel Brown, 2025, PG

Brown got off to a slow start but came out with his trademark blend of elite firepower from the perimeter and meticulous vision. He poured in 16 second half points to lead DME Academy to a 63-47 win over Air Nado.