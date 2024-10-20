Border League: Top performers from day two

LAS VEGAS – Day two at the Border League raised the bar as elite players clashed and produced must-see TV performances. The buzz among NBA scouts at the event was centered around the parody at the top of the class and how unsure they were about who would ultimately end up as top dog when the dust settled. Still, while the stars tangled, lesser-known prospects managed to turn heads and create a buzz of their own among college coaches in attendance. Here are a handful of the prospects that stood out.

The 6-foot-1 point guard was masterful at dictating pace and directing his troops throughout the game. He was equally effective in the halfcourt as well as transition and scored efficiently at all three levels, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists in the win for Bishop O’Connell.

Boozer was dominant in the paint as usual, but he also went 4-of-7 from the 3-point line in the 57-43 win over Iowa United. Boozer finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals, further staking his claim as potentially the best prospect in the Rivals150.

Burries showed the full arsenal of his offensive repertoire in the loss to the Florida Eagles, dropping 36 points and snagging seven rebounds. He kept his foot on the gas throughout the game and nearly willed his team to the win, scoring efficiently at all three levels and mixing it up on the glass. He was most effective scoring through contact on drives but picked his spots well when firing from deep.

Dybantsa had to bring the energy in the second half after his team fell behind by 10 at halftime. Needless to say he was more than up for the task, scoring 20 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out five assists in the 64-58 win over the Florida Rebels. Dybantsa dominated in the role of point forward, orchestrating the offense and picking his spots organically.

The 7-footer was extremely active on both ends of the floor changing shots and cleaning the glass for power put backs. Fawaz was the difference maker in the 77-50 win over LV Orange, posting 17 points and seven rebounds.



Gaskins came out firing in the second half, using his 6-foot-7 frame and versatility to erupt for 22 points in the win. Gaskins was in the shadow of Cooper Flagg and Liam McNeleey last season, but it’s clear that he’s set for a breakout season after a strong performance in the Nike EYBL this summer.

At 6-foot-4, McCoy’s physical brand of ball as a lead guard tends to overwhelm opposing guards and Saturday was par for the course. McCoy finished strong through contact and knocked down short pull ups en route to posting 24 points, five rebounds and five steals in a 67-51 win over Wasatch Academy.



Good luck trying to stay in front of Sadler; his lightning first step and ability to fire and connect from deep made life rough on the opposing guards on Saturday. He posted 18 points in a win on Friday and followed up with 18 in a loss on Saturday despite sitting extensive time with foul trouble. He’s smaller, but his speed and feel give him an edge in the backcourt.

There’s a workhorse coming to Bloomington. Sisley is most comfortable when he’s in the paint doing the dirty work and grinding through contact, yet still mixing it up to knock down jump shots. He won the battle of attrition on Saturday posting 17 points and nine rebounds in the win for the Florida Eagles. If Montverde is going to be top tier this season, it will be because Sisley is an intricate piece and he’s extremely capable.