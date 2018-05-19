Armaan Franklin Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

Rivals150 guard Armaan Franklin has been busy taking visits. Where does the coveted combo guard stand in the recruiting process? A tough and physical combo guard, Franklin has seen Purdue, Louisville, Xavier and Ohio State, and he is hoping to see Indiana soon. Lately, the salty scorer has been working on playing more point guard in hopes of playing that position on the next level.

“This spring has been about playing more of a point guard role," said Franklin. "I’m playing against high-level guards that are different from the high school season and it’s a new challenge, so I keep working on ball handling and stuff like that.” MORE: Evans Seven - Arizona's rebirth and other spring surprises

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Franklin discussed visits to Ohio State, Xavier and Purdue, as well as Indiana's attempt to get him on campus. Indiana: “I’ve never been before. This will be a good one to tour campus and spend some time with the coaching staff and get a good feel for them and what they are about.” Ohio State: “It was a good trip. They just showed me around campus and we got to sit down with coach (Chris) Holtmann and get a really good feel for each other and talk to each other and go out to eat and stuff. It was a nice campus with top-class facilities at Ohio State.” Purdue: “I’ve been to Purdue. We have a pretty good relationship. I talk to coach (Brandon) Brantley at least once a week and I talk to coach Painter a lot so we have a good relationship.” Xavier: “Me and coach (Travis) Steele, he started recruiting me last summer as an assistant. We had a pretty strong relationship then and now that he’s a head coach I think our relationship has gotten pretty strong.”

WHAT'S NEXT, RIVALS' REACTION