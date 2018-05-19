Is Rivals150 guard Armaan Franklin close to a decision?
Rivals150 guard Armaan Franklin has been busy taking visits. Where does the coveted combo guard stand in the recruiting process?
A tough and physical combo guard, Franklin has seen Purdue, Louisville, Xavier and Ohio State, and he is hoping to see Indiana soon. Lately, the salty scorer has been working on playing more point guard in hopes of playing that position on the next level.
“This spring has been about playing more of a point guard role," said Franklin. "I’m playing against high-level guards that are different from the high school season and it’s a new challenge, so I keep working on ball handling and stuff like that.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Franklin discussed visits to Ohio State, Xavier and Purdue, as well as Indiana's attempt to get him on campus.
Indiana: “I’ve never been before. This will be a good one to tour campus and spend some time with the coaching staff and get a good feel for them and what they are about.”
Ohio State: “It was a good trip. They just showed me around campus and we got to sit down with coach (Chris) Holtmann and get a really good feel for each other and talk to each other and go out to eat and stuff. It was a nice campus with top-class facilities at Ohio State.”
Purdue: “I’ve been to Purdue. We have a pretty good relationship. I talk to coach (Brandon) Brantley at least once a week and I talk to coach Painter a lot so we have a good relationship.”
Xavier: “Me and coach (Travis) Steele, he started recruiting me last summer as an assistant. We had a pretty strong relationship then and now that he’s a head coach I think our relationship has gotten pretty strong.”
WHAT'S NEXT, RIVALS' REACTION
Franklin says that he's being looked at to play multiple positions and that he's aiming to cut things down by August.
“Every school is talking about me playing one, two and three because of my height and versatility," said Franklin. “I think I will narrow my list down sometime in August. Then I will make my choice sometime in my senior season but I’ve got a few schools on my mind.”
Though Franklin is being conservative about his timeline publicly, behind the scenes talk is heating up that he's very close to making a decision. Should that prove to be true, keep a close eye on Xavier, where Travis Steele has built a very strong relationship.