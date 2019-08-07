News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-07 08:31:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star Jaylen Clark has 4 schools he wants to visit

Cm7dodryp3h0gteg8u6c
Jaylen Clark (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

LAS VEGAS -- One of the top wings on the West Coast, Jaylen Clark was easily one of the summer of 2020's most consistently productive players. Now, he'll be looking to make his college choice.Ranke...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}