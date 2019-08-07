Four-star Jaylen Clark has 4 schools he wants to visit
LAS VEGAS -- One of the top wings on the West Coast, Jaylen Clark was easily one of the summer of 2020's most consistently productive players. Now, he'll be looking to make his college choice.Ranke...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news