Walker confirmed to Rivals.com on Saturday that he will play his college ball at Miami. “The connection that I had with the coaches and to have the chance to play right away but also win was big,” he stated. “On the visit, they researched everything about me and even had my transcripts. Since I have transferred high schools, they were showing me all that I had to do to stay on track. They also talked about all the guys they sent to the NBA and how I reminded them of some of those guys and just said that if I keep working hard, that I can end up playing at that level.”

For the second time in the class of 2019, Miami is on the board with a four-star prospect. This time, Anthony Walker has called it for the Canes.

So, what type of player are Jim Larrañaga and the Hurricanes getting in Walker? The short answer is an athlete with significant upside but there's much more to Walker than his speed and ability to get off the ground in traffic.

Long and lean, Walker has a great frame to build on. While he's currently on the slender side, it's easy to see him adding at least 15 pounds of good muscle before he hits the floor in Coral Gables. What really intrigues about Walker is that while he's quick around the rim and can really run in transition, he's got developing game facing the rim. He is becoming a threat as a mid range and three point shooter and he's very adept at putting the ball on the ground and beating other big men to the rim.

The second member of Miami's 2019 recruiting class, he joins four-star point guard Isaiah Wong. The two man duo will move up to No. 24 overall in the 2019 team rankings and Miami still hopes to add a high profile player in either of two five-stars, Vernon Carey Jr. or C.J. Walker.

