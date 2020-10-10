Basketball Recruiting - Four-star big man Franck Kepnang chooses Oregon

Oregon landed its second commitment in as many days on Saturday, when four-star center Franck Kepnang chose the Ducks over Texas A&M, Alabama and a number of other high-major suitors. Kansas, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Pitt, and St. John's were also linked with the Westtown (Penn.) School star at various points over the last year. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Rivals150 prospect brings to the table as well as what his commitment means for the bigger picture.





WHAT THE DUCKS ARE GETTING: One of the few truly elite rim protectors in this class, Kepnang is a top-30 prospect for a reason. He’s an extremely mobile and athletic big that can easily score at the basket but makes his living on the defensive end. Kepnang is a top-flight shot blocker that will also contribute on the boards in the Pac 12. He certainly has the frame of an NBA prospect and could become even more of a weapon if he continues to become a more versatile scorer. This is a massive recruiting victory for Oregon, as adding an athletic big to the roster will give Dana Altman’s squad a boost in an area of need.



