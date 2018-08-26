Four remain for top-50 big man Oscar Tshiebwe
Top-50 center Oscar Tshiebwe took another step towards ending his recruitment on Sunday as he narrowed his list of schools to a final four, he told Rivals.com. Originally down to a group eight, Kentucky, Baylor, Illinois, or West Virginia will remain in contention for Tshiebwe.
Beyond his final four now being in place, Tshiebwe has also scheduled his first two official visits. Baylor will have the first chance to host the top-50 center for an official visit, a trip that will take place the weekend of Aug. 31. The Bears will not be alone in impressing the four-star prospect as Illinois will host Tshiebwe the following weekend for an official visit. Kentucky will then finish the month of September as they will host Tshiebwe on September 29.
The thought surrounding Tshiebwe has centered around WVU and the Mountaineers’ strong chances at securing his commitment. Bob Huggins’ program has hosted Tshiebwe a number of times in recent years in the unofficial variety.
Tshiebwe was one of the top frontline producers all summer long. Competing against some of the best on the adidas circuit, the member of the ITPS Wildcats’ program cemented his standing as one of the best center prospects nationally.
A 6-foot-8 center with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Tshiebwe has become known as one of the top producers from 10-feet and in. On the adidas circuit this summer, Tshiebwe posted per-game averages of 21.3 points (on 61 percent shooting from the floor), 11.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.
Tshiebwe has only visited WVU out of all of his final finalists up until this point. Expect for the Mountaineers to secure a date with him in in the coming weeks and a signing to occur in November.