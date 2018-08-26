Top-50 center Oscar Tshiebwe took another step towards ending his recruitment on Sunday as he narrowed his list of schools to a final four, he told Rivals.com. Originally down to a group eight, Kentucky, Baylor, Illinois, or West Virginia will remain in contention for Tshiebwe.

Beyond his final four now being in place, Tshiebwe has also scheduled his first two official visits. Baylor will have the first chance to host the top-50 center for an official visit, a trip that will take place the weekend of Aug. 31. The Bears will not be alone in impressing the four-star prospect as Illinois will host Tshiebwe the following weekend for an official visit. Kentucky will then finish the month of September as they will host Tshiebwe on September 29.

The thought surrounding Tshiebwe has centered around WVU and the Mountaineers’ strong chances at securing his commitment. Bob Huggins’ program has hosted Tshiebwe a number of times in recent years in the unofficial variety.