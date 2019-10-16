Five-star Jaden Hardy talks UK offer, others in the running
COLOADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The storylines surrounding Jaden Hardy are not in short supply. The Michigan native who moved to Las Vegas three years ago, who has a brother, Amauri Hardy, playing at UNLV...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news