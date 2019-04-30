Five-star guard RJ Hampton has decided to end the speculation and will make. the move into the class of 2019.

The decision from the 6-foot-5 point guard at Little Elm (Texas) High puts him in position to reach his ultimate goal of the NBA a year earlier and it will allow him to play against better competition and get college coaching that would be more beneficial than another year of high school basketball.



“I feel like that it’s the best move to take my game to the next level,” Hampton told Rivals.com. “Playing against older and better competition, I didn’t feel like staying for my senior year would benefit me.”