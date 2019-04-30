Five-star guard RJ Hampton reclassifies, makes a new final four
Five-star guard RJ Hampton has decided to end the speculation and will make. the move into the class of 2019.
The decision from the 6-foot-5 point guard at Little Elm (Texas) High puts him in position to reach his ultimate goal of the NBA a year earlier and it will allow him to play against better competition and get college coaching that would be more beneficial than another year of high school basketball.
“I feel like that it’s the best move to take my game to the next level,” Hampton told Rivals.com. “Playing against older and better competition, I didn’t feel like staying for my senior year would benefit me.”
A high scoring guard who brings plenty of backcourt versatility, talent and athleticism to the floor, Hampton has always reworked his final school list, taking Duke off of it and replacing the Blue Devils with Texas Tech who joins Kansas, Kentucky and Memphis among his final four programs.
“I love the way Coach (Chris) Beard coaches and they are on a hot streak,” said Hampton. “It would be a lot of fun to get back to the national title game.”
Hampton had a tremendous showing last weekend on the Nike EYBL circuit. He posted per-game averages of 28.8 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists to give glimpses of the type of impact he can make.
Visits to Kansas, Kentucky and Memphis have already been taken and it's a matter of deciding if more visits will be necessary before making a decision.
“I think as of now, I’m going to get all of my college visits in order, but I’m aiming towards sometime in July,” Hampton said.