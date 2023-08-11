Texas picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Friday when five-star guard Cam Scott announced his verbal pledge to the Longhorns and coach Rodney Terry. Scott chose UT over finalists Florida State, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn. Below, Rivals explores what Texas is getting in its newest commit as well as what could be next for Terry and his staff on the trail.

WHAT TEXAS IS GETTING

Scott has had a bit of an up-and-down summer. Consistency usually comes with experience, however, so logic dictates he’ll level out some in the coming year. Still, nobody started the grassroots season off hotter than the 6-foot-5 Scott, who captured MVP honors at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in early June. There, he showed off dead-eye, long-range shooting to the tune of a 56% 3-point percentage and looked like a much-improved passer and facilitator. He made wise decisions with the ball in his hands and showcased a tight handle when he put the ball on the floor. Things were a little less encouraging at Peach Jam, however, as Scott shot just 33% from the floor, including a 10-for-27 effort from three-point range, in nine games. Still, he managed to impact games with his feel, vision and ability to get to the rim on command even on the days where his shot wasn’t falling. Scott's versatility lends itself to sky-high upside, and he’s certainly capable of taking over games when he’s at his best. His battle going forward will be with consistency, both of performance and of effort on the defensive end, where he leaves something to be desired at times.