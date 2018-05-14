EMERSON, Ga. – Will five-star point guard Jalen Lecque prep for a year and stay in 2019? Or does the explosive guard go ahead and enroll as a 2018 player?

If it's the latter, which big-time program - Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, N.C. State, Texas Tech, Tennessee and many others are involved - does he choose? And he has to decide all of this while learning to play the point guard position full time.

Over the weekend in the Atlanta session of Nike's EYBL, Lecque had some ups and downs running the show. That's fine with him, because he's ready to work and would rather be scrutinized as a highly ranked player than a relatively unknown one, like he was about a year ago.

“It’s really hard, because I’m not used to it because I’ve played off the ball," said Lecque. "It’s really hard to adjust to being more of a point guard, even though I am a point guard, because it’s really heavy guarding the best player on defense, giving my best effort there and then being able to control a team that has talented players on it, as well. It’s a learning process.

“I just go in the gym and focus. I’ve been in the situation before where I’ve been down and nobody was praising me. Now that I’m up here, I’m used to being down there, so I push through it and just play.”

Lecque hasn't been on any recent unofficial visits and he doesn't have any planned in the immediate future. He did speak about a few of the programs showing the most interest.

As far as deciding between 2018 and 2019, Lecque will take some time to discuss it with his family. A decision isn't likely in the near future and he's still open to all of his options.

“I thought about it, but I’m just trying to come back home since the school year has ended and work on my game," Lecque said. "If I’m ready (to reclassify) by school time, then it could be whatever.”