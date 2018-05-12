“My athleticism (has improved), I’m a lot more athletic now than I was last summer. I’m just out here with something to prove and chip on my shoulder. When my jumper is falling I feel like nobody in the country can stop me.”

“It’s all time in the gym working," Williamson told Rivals.com. "I have a God given gift to play this game and the rest is just my hard work and hours and hours of getting better in the gym and working on my craft.

Much of Williamson's appeal to those programs is how easy the game appears to come to him, but his ability is the result of hard work.

EMERSON, Ga. --One of the most skilled wing players and jump shooters in the class of 2019, Samuell Williamson had a big day at the EYBL for his team Drive Nation. His recruitment is becoming a big time affair as well.

Williamson has been on many campuses including Baylor, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, LSU and others and said that he would like to look into swinging through Louisville, Ohio State and Michigan.

Williamson also spoke more directly about some of the programs involved. For starters, he has ties to Kansas.



“My mom is a graduate and my brother just graduated last year," said Williamson of Kansas. "They say that I could come in and play multiple positions and do a lot of different things in their offense.”

Shaka Smart and Texas have turned things up on Williamson and he's taken notice.



“Yeah, they have (turned it up)," said Williamson. "Texas they tell me that they want me more than anybody else at my position in the country. Which is great to hear and I love what they have going on in Austin.”

Chris Mack is new to Louisville, but he's not new to recruiting Williamson.

“I like the coaching staff," said Williamson. "Coach Mack and Coach (Luke) Murray have been on me. They were on me at Xavier and then they took the job at Louisville and they’ve been talking to me quite a bit. I love the culture at Louisville and the fanbase.”

In Big Ten country, Chris Holtmann's first year at Ohio State caught Williamson's eye.



“Their message is that I can come in and play early and get on the court," said Williamson. "Last year was their first year with the new coaching staff and they surprised a lot of people early on and won a lot of games. They are headed in the right direction.

Right now, Williamson is not in any rush to make a decision. His plan is to wait out his recruitment through the summer and then cut things down to five. From there he will look to take visits in September and make a decision.

