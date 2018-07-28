LAS VEGAS -- The summer finish line is in sight, Saturday is the next to last day of July's last live period. National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi is still in Las Vegas keeping up with all of the action.

The top player in 2020, shooting guard Jalen Green's services haven't really needed this morning as his EBO team is delivering a pretty thorough (46-12) beating to the Las Vegas Knicks -- who feature Rivals150 big man Orlando Robinson among others.



Led by Green and UCLA committed four-star small forward Jaime Jacquez, EBO came out with great energy, hit a bunch of shots and they've never let up. I'll have to save the next game to do a bit more evaluating unless something crazy happens here in the next few minuts.

I've seen head coaches from Louisville, Colorado and UNLV in the gym so far this morning along with assistants from programs like Kansas, Memphis, Oregon State, Maryland, UCLA, UC Riverside, USC, Colgate and some others. This is just me speculating here, but I would look for Memphis to be a very serious competitor for Green.

