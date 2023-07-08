NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Isaiah Abraham’s recruitment is nearing its conclusion, as the four-star forward is set to choose either UConn , Marquette , Virginia Tech or Providence in the coming weeks. Rivals spoke with Abraham following one of his games at Peach Jam over the weekend in an effort to preview his upcoming announcement.

ON WHERE HIS RECRUITMENT STANDS

“I’m done with visits and done with everything else. Now, I just have to pick a school.”

ON WHICH SCHOOLS ARE STILL ACTUALLY IN THE MIX

“Honestly, it’s really the entire top four. I really like Marquette and Shaka [Smart] a lot. I like Providence and Kim English. With Virginia, I really like [assistant coach] coach J.D. Byers. Then UConn, obviously, with Coach [Dan] Hurley … I like them a lot, too.”

ON WHEN HE’LL ANNOUNCE HIS COMMITMENT

“I might wait like a week after we leave [Peach Jam] at most,” Abraham said. “I’ve pretty much already decided, but I still need to talk it over with my family and make sure before I announce.”

ON IF HE MIGHT CHANGE HIS MIND

“I say I’ve decided, but only kind of. I still have to talk it over and just be totally sure.”

ON PROVIDENCE

“Coach English is a great coach and I like that he has been recruiting me since he was at George Mason. He was one of my first offers when he was there. Then he hit me up as soon as he got the Providence job and recruited me again. He was steady the whole time, even if he knew he might not be able to get me when he was at George Mason, and that means a lot.”

ON UCONN

"UConn comes with that great, winning program,” he said. “They just put guys in the NBA so that’s something I look at. Then, just the coaching staff. They prioritize me. There’s a lot that stands out about UConn.”

ON MARQUETTE

“Obviously, my dad (Faisal Abraham) has a legacy up there. My visit there was great. We took the whole family and got to know the program and got to know the coaches. My dad just tells me what to value in schools. He just wants me to choose the best place for me.”

ON THE MOST IMPORTANT THING WHEN CHOOSING A SCHOOL

“It’s really just been about relationships for me. It’s about how comfortable I am with the coaches. I need a coach that has watched my games and knows how I play – knows me as a person, too. That way, when I get there they know how to use me and I feel comfortable asking questions and that stuff.”