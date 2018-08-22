“I had a great visit to Clemson. It was great to sit down and talk with the coaches and really get to meet the whole staff. It was a family atmosphere and I just felt very comfortable walking around campus,” he told Rivals.com. “They check all of the boxes, as far as academics and athletics. I feel like they were the best fit for me.”

Clemson began its 2019 class on Wednesday, thanks to the commitment of three-star guard Chase Hunter . One of the top breakout performers from the July evaluation periods, Hunter chose Clemson following his visit to campus over the weekend.

The Tigers received the pledge from Hunter over other finalists in Virginia, Georgia, Michigan State and Oklahoma. One of the top guard prospects in the Southeast, Hunter is known first for his scoring abilities. He is a three-level shot-maker who brings an edge to the floor. He can create for others as a secondary playmaker and is a more-than-effective defender who can guard either backcourt position.

On the Under Armour circuit this summer, the Atlanta Xpress standout proved his value as an across-the-board producer. He posted per-game averages of 14.5 points (40 percent from 3-point range), 2.6 assists, two rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Likely to enter the Rivals150 in the next update in the coming weeks, Hunter gives Clemson a good start with its 2019 class. The Tigers sit in a great spot with top in-state prospect Christian Brown, a four-star forward who will visit campus next month, and remain in pursuit of such others as Josiah James, Al-Amir Dawes and Jalen Gaffney in the backcourt.