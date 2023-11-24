Problem for Ahrens was simple: No one saw him.

Any big man who has the ability to create from the wing, rebound and efficiently stretch the defense on a consistent basis tends to have a leg up on the competition lobbying for positioning in the Rivals150.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah – At 6-foot-10 with the as diverse a skill set as he has, one would think that Spencer Ahrens would be a mainstay in the top half of most national rankings.

Ahrens suffered a shoulder injury in April just before the circuit season kicked off and remained sidelined for the entire summer.

“It was tough to sit out because I love to compete,” said Ahrens, a junior. “I know it’s a big summer to pick up offers too.”

The good news for Ahrens is that the latter issue has already begun to correct itself, picking up offers from Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Georgetown and Seton Hall, among others.

He wasted no time solidifying his standing as an elite prospect posting a game-high 23 points and snagging eight rebounds to lead Sunrise Christian past the OKC Storm in the season opener.

“I came to Sunrise because everything about being here gets me ready for the next level,” said Ahrens, who scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds in Sunrise Christian’s 66-55 loss to AZ Compass Prep on Wednesday. “After not playing all summer, I’m just ready to show what I can do. Schools are reaching out more now, but I just focus on the work.”

What he doesn’t focus on are where he falls in national rankings; that said, he’s intently aware when he’s facing a prospect that is ranked ahead of him, a scenario that will present itself in abundance since the Buffaloes play in the newly-formed Nike EYBL Scholastic league with powerhouses like Montverde Academy, Link Academy, IMG Academy, La Lumiere, Long Island Lutheran and more.

“I love playing against the top guys,” Ahrens said. “That definitely motivates me more.”

As for his recruitment, Ahrens has already taken unofficials visits to Michigan and Michigan State, but plans to take a pause in the trips to concentrate on his season.

“I’ll get out for some visits after the season is over,” Ahrens said. “Right now, it’s hard because we’re always traveling and I just want to focus on the most important thing. I don’t have any plans for a timeline or anything. I’m just waiting things out and seeing who shows interest. I’m open to everyone at this point.”