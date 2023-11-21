PLEASANT GROVE, Utah – As the top teams and prospects descended on Utah to duke-it-out in the 5 for the Fight National Hoopfest, multiple stars staked their claim at dominance to kickoff the high school hoops season. From versatile bigs to nearly turnover-proof guards to national powerhouse shockers here are a handful of the players that turned heads on Monday.

The skilled 6-foot-8 forward proved why he’s one of the most feared stretch-fours in the country, connecting on 6-of-8 from the 3-point line in a big 75-56 win over national hoops powerhouse Sunrise Christian Academy. Johnson finished with 28 points and six rebounds in the win, a carryover from his consistently strong production from the summer which culminated in the Utah signee leading the Utah Prospects to the adidas 3SSB title.

The Texas signee had a masterful floor game against a pro-sized defender with length in Amier Ali. Johnson never forced anything and dictated pace to guide the Lions to a 74-60 win. The 6-foot-6 scoring guard was balanced offensively, picking his spots at the most opportune times. Johnson, who checks in at No. 4 overall in the Rivals150, finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win.

Ali was a workhorse on the defensive end, doing everything he could to slow elite scoring guard Tre Johnson, while carrying the scoring load for Canyon. Ali was efficient from the perimeter, finished around the rim and created scoring opportunities for his teammates throughout. The Arizona State signee finished with 20 points and five rebounds in the loss.

The Indiana signee was super-efficient, going 8-of-9 from the field and 5-of-6 from the 3-point line for 21 points in a 88-53 win over Wasatch Academy. McNeeley could make a strong case for being the most versatile prospect in the class; his ability to score effortlessly in a variety of different ways makes him a headache of a defensive assignment.

The Kansas signee dominated all comers all night, posting 18 points and nine assists with just one turnover. There was no keeping Philon out of the lane, defenders were helpless against his lightning quick first step and bulldog strength in the paint. His energy was infectious for his teammates throughout the game, and he maintained his relentless approach on both ends of the floor.

*****