Asa Newell, Montverde, Academy, 2024

Newell’s fluidity as a scorer is his greatest asset and that was on full display in limited time due to the lopsided nature of his team's 41-point win. Still, Newell went 5 of 6 from the field for 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in the win. His length and body control as a lefty made life very frustrating for the American Fork players all night. It’s easy to see why he’s continuing to gain traction as a one-and-done prospect.

Isiah Harwell, Wasatch Academy, 2025

Harwell started out of the gates slowly, only attempting two shots (both makes) in the first half, but came out firing in the second half, going 4 of 4 and scoring 10 points in the third quarter to help the Tigers build their lead. Harwell, who is ranked No. 9 overall in the Rivals 150 for 2025, filled the stat sheet in the 76-66 win over Orangeville Prep, posting 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

John Mobley, Wasatch Academy, 2024

Mobley made big shot after big shot down the stretch in the Tigers’ 76-66 win over Orangeville Prep, and he finished the game with 20 points, nine assists and two rebounds. Mobley, who checks in at No. 50 in the Rivals 150, was masterful at getting a piece of the paint and kicking it out to shooters or dropping soft passes off to his bigs for high-percentage finishes. Mobley is consistently proving that he’ll be a productive floor general in year one for Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.

Jasper Johnson, Link Academy, 2025

The 6-foot-4 guard showed the full extent of his range in a 77-53 thrashing of AZ Compass Prep. Johnson, who checks in at No. 14 in the Rivals 150, has a quick release and he’s a shifty southpaw with a deadly floater, which keeps the defense off balance at all times. Johnson ended up with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field.

Labaron Philon, Link Academy, 2024

Much like he did on Monday, the Kansas signee established his drive early, using his electric quickness to get defenders on his hip and finish efficiently at the rim. Philon played half the game because the Lions were up 30 most of the night, but he still managed 14 points on 5 of 7 from the field.

Jack McMahan, Orangeville Prep, 2025