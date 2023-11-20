As the high school basketball season kicks off for top teams across the country, prospects get another shot at increasing their profiles nationally. The 5 For The Fight event, which runs Nov. 20-22, is the first of many national events that will put top players under one roof, giving lesser-known prospects like these a chance to prove their mettle against higher ranked players. Here are four talented prospects who could benefit a great deal from a strong showing in Utah.

The 6-foot-10 forward has a motor that just won’t quit and a wingspan that wreaks havoc on the opposition on both ends. Bamgboye starred at the Top Flight Invite last month and the country will be watching as he duels with Link Academy center James Brown on Tuesday night.

*****

Ahrens sat out the entire circuit season this summer with an injury, so his name not popping up in the Rivals150 makes sense. That said, the 6-foot-9 forward is an extremely versatile scorer and opened the season with a 23-point outburst for Sunrise. His skill set as a marksman who can put the ball on the floor and maneuver through the paint will continue to cause matchup problems for the opposition, the perfect setting for a breakout performance.

*****

Cuff is no stranger to big moments; last season he pumped in 13 points and went 3 of 4 from the 3-point line to upset nationally ranked Sunrise Christian; now the Weber State signee will get his chance against the juggernaut that is Montverde Academy. The Eagles boast the No. 1 team in the country with a stable full of high major stars led by Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the Rivals150. Cuff is a heady guard and a marksman from deep, he’ll need a big game to keep American Fork close and he’s got the tools to deliver.

*****