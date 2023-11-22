“I feel like I’m just starting to get back to feeling good out there, so I’m keeping everything open,” said Bamgboye, who posted seven points and five rebounds in a 77-53 loss to Link Academy on Tuesday at the 5 for the Fight National Hoopfest. “Some schools are just learning about me, so I want to give everyone a chance.”

Just over a week later he picked up an offer from California , which solidified his thought process on waiting things out in his recruitment process.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah – Last month Luke Bamgboye posted 18 points while shooting 9 of 10 from the field and snagging six rebounds to lead AZ Compass Prep past LV Orange 74-56 at the Top Flight Invite. Shortly thereafter, he noticed that his stock bumped up as college coaches reached out.

Bamgboye missed the vast majority of the summer nursing an injury, which hampered his chance to pick up multiple offers.

Still, a handful of schools saw enough to be in full pursuit mode.

Bamgboye is rescheduling a visit to Mississippi State and plans to visit Penn State. He visited Providence in September.

“Most schools see me as a guy who can start the offense and anchor the paint,” Bamgboye said. “They all really love my defense, versatility, instincts and length. I think my athleticism is what really impresses everyone.”

That and the strides he’s made despite only starting to play basketball five years ago. Bamgboye came to the U.S. from London just over two years ago “to compete against the best players in the world.”

“I learned a lot right when I got here,” Bamgboye said. “I know there’s a lot more for me to learn, but that’s what I love about the game. I want to be the best player that I can be, so I don’t worry about anything other than working hard.”

That blue-collar approach will serve him well this season as he suits up in the super league that was created when NIBC and the Nike EYBL announced a partnership that includes the Dragons, Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, La Lumiere, Long Island Lutheran, Link Academy and more.

“Playing in with AZ Compass in this league is really gonna help my exposure,” Bamgboye said. “Playing against the best teams and the best players in the country is only gonna make me better. I love competition, so tournaments like this mean everything to me. I’m not scared to compete.”