Isiaih Mosley is starting to see his recruitment pick up this spring as Missouri, SMU and Tulsa have all offered with Virginia, Purdue and Colorado State showing interest.

During the third session of the Nike EYBL, he continued to impress by averaging 12.3 PPG for the weekend. Getting to the rim has been his main focus in enhancing his game. Mosley is a strong outside shooter who gets it done on the defensive end, too.

Rivals.com caught up with the talented guard to get the latest on where things stand in the recruiting process.