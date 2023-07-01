Wyoming lands versatile Canadian G Jacob Theodosiou
Wyoming snagged a versatile guard on Saturday, when Canadian import Jacob Theodosiou reclassified to 2023 and announced his intentions to play for the Cowboys. Theodosiou, who attends Ohio’s Western Reserve Academy plays with Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL circuit and will bring a steadying force to head coach Jeff Linder’s backcourt.
Below, Rivals talks to Theodosiou about his decision and examines what Wyoming is getting in three-star prospect that will arrive on campus this fall.
ON WHY CHOSE WYOMING
“Really, it was the coaching staff. I always had a good connection with them but hadn't met Coach Linder in person until the visit. Once I met him, it really just clicked between us and we built a really good connection.”
ON HIS RECLASSIFICATION
“I just heard today I got in for 2023, so that’s official.I’m officially reclassified. And Coach Linder thinks I can be effective from the start and see good minutes, even as a 2023.”
ON HOW HE FITS WYOMING'S SYSTEM
“They really needed a true point guard. I’m the kind of guy that can go score, but also get my teammates involved. I can be a double-double guy like that if you need me to be. The coaches really like that I Bring that to the table.”
ON HIS VISIT TO WYOMING
“My family and I were super surprised at just how beautiful everything is out there. The landscape is unreal. You’re just surrounded by the mountains. Then, the campus itself is great. They have all these nice, red brick buildings that all seem brand new. The facilities are unreal. They have a beautiful stadium and brand a new locker room, an athletes-only dining hall, weight rooms, all that. Compared to some of the other places I visited, it was top-notch.”
WHAT WYOMING IS GETTING:
A Canadian point guard that plays his high school ball in Ohio, Theodosiou is a 6-foot-3 combo guard with long arms and an improving ability to create for his teammates through making smart and creative reads. His value extends to the three-point line, from which he shoots a high percentage. Theodosiou, who knocked down 50% of the 3-pointers he took in the EYBL this season, isn't the type of player that will force shots or look to take over a game by bombing away freely from distance. Instead, he identifies good looks and seems to make the most of the long-range shots he decides to take. His solid length, high basketball IQ, better-than-average athleticism and ability to knock down open looks from deep make him an intriguing prospect that has the tools to play either guard spot. His motor has allowed him to become a decent positional rebounder as well. Theodosiou isn’t the type of prospect that will blow you away with one trait, but does a long list of things relatively well and seems to be eliminating glaring holes in his game. “Steady” is a good word to describe the newest Cowboy, as efficiency is his greatest strength. He averaged 11 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in eight EYBL games this year.