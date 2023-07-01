Wyoming snagged a versatile guard on Saturday, when Canadian import Jacob Theodosiou reclassified to 2023 and announced his intentions to play for the Cowboys. Theodosiou, who attends Ohio’s Western Reserve Academy plays with Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL circuit and will bring a steadying force to head coach Jeff Linder’s backcourt.

Below, Rivals talks to Theodosiou about his decision and examines what Wyoming is getting in three-star prospect that will arrive on campus this fall.









ON WHY CHOSE WYOMING

“Really, it was the coaching staff. I always had a good connection with them but hadn't met Coach Linder in person until the visit. Once I met him, it really just clicked between us and we built a really good connection.”

ON HIS RECLASSIFICATION

“I just heard today I got in for 2023, so that’s official.I’m officially reclassified. And Coach Linder thinks I can be effective from the start and see good minutes, even as a 2023.”

ON HOW HE FITS WYOMING'S SYSTEM

“They really needed a true point guard. I’m the kind of guy that can go score, but also get my teammates involved. I can be a double-double guy like that if you need me to be. The coaches really like that I Bring that to the table.”

ON HIS VISIT TO WYOMING

“My family and I were super surprised at just how beautiful everything is out there. The landscape is unreal. You’re just surrounded by the mountains. Then, the campus itself is great. They have all these nice, red brick buildings that all seem brand new. The facilities are unreal. They have a beautiful stadium and brand a new locker room, an athletes-only dining hall, weight rooms, all that. Compared to some of the other places I visited, it was top-notch.”