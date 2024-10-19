Advertisement

in other news

One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony

One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony

Four-star guard Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, sits down for an exclusive with Rivals.

Premium content
 • Krysten Peek
Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races

Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races

Many high-profile recruitments are coming down to a final two, include Kiyan Anthony deciding between USC and Syracuse.

 • Rob Cassidy
LSU lands four-star point guard Jalen Reece

LSU lands four-star point guard Jalen Reece

Four-star point guard Jalen Reece committed to LSU on Wednesday.

 • Rob Cassidy
Villanova lands legacy prospect Dante Allen, a four-star guard

Villanova lands legacy prospect Dante Allen, a four-star guard

Dante Allen is the Wildcats' first commitment of the 2025 cycle.

 • Rob Cassidy
UConn adds versatile German big man Eric Reibe to its 2025 class

UConn adds versatile German big man Eric Reibe to its 2025 class

Reibe is a modern big man with an eye-popping amount of skill.

 • Rob Cassidy

in other news

One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony

One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony

Four-star guard Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, sits down for an exclusive with Rivals.

Premium content
 • Krysten Peek
Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races

Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races

Many high-profile recruitments are coming down to a final two, include Kiyan Anthony deciding between USC and Syracuse.

 • Rob Cassidy
LSU lands four-star point guard Jalen Reece

LSU lands four-star point guard Jalen Reece

Four-star point guard Jalen Reece committed to LSU on Wednesday.

 • Rob Cassidy
Published Oct 19, 2024
Four-star forward Chris Nwuli eager headed into Sunday decision
Jason Jordan  •  Basketball Recruiting
Staff

LAS VEGAS – Chris Nwuli knows it’s time and to that end has set a date, the versatile 6-foot-8 forward will announce his college commitment at The Border League on Sunday.

“It’s just time,” said Nwuli, who checks in at No. 117 overall in the Rivals150. “It’s been a long process for me, but I feel like it’s time to make that decision.”

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position | Team

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

2027 Rankings: Top 60

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

For some time now, Nwuli’s top six had been Louisville, Utah, TCU, UCLA, USC and San Diego State, but he said he’s also considering Rutgers headed into the big announcement.

“I don’t know if I’m excited about committing because it’s tough,” Nwuli said. “I’m glad, but there’s a lot that goes into it all.”

The most difficult part for Nwuli? Changing relationships post announcement.

“You just know that not everyone’s gonna agree or associate with you after your decision,” Nwuli said. “So that’s really hard.”

Par for the course in the recruitment process, a reality Nwuli chalks up to being a business decision.

This past summer, Nwuli proved why he could make the case for being one of the most underrated stars in the class, averaging 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Soldiers in the grueling Nike EYBL. This after a stellar season at Wasatch Academy.

Nwuli transferred to West Coast powerhouse Sierra Canyon this summer for his senior season.

“For me, it’s all about if you talk to me and really get to know me as a person,” Nwuli said. “It doesn’t matter when you came in or anything like that. I’m human; I want to have a good relationship with the people I’ll be playing for. I know it’ll be a big relief when it’s over though. I’m looking forward to that.”

basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status