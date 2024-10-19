Four-star forward Chris Nwuli eager headed into Sunday decision

“It’s just time,” said Nwuli, who checks in at No. 117 overall in the Rivals150. “It’s been a long process for me, but I feel like it’s time to make that decision.”

LAS VEGAS – Chris Nwuli knows it’s time and to that end has set a date, the versatile 6-foot-8 forward will announce his college commitment at The Border League on Sunday.

For some time now, Nwuli’s top six had been Louisville, Utah, TCU, UCLA, USC and San Diego State, but he said he’s also considering Rutgers headed into the big announcement.

“I don’t know if I’m excited about committing because it’s tough,” Nwuli said. “I’m glad, but there’s a lot that goes into it all.”

The most difficult part for Nwuli? Changing relationships post announcement.

“You just know that not everyone’s gonna agree or associate with you after your decision,” Nwuli said. “So that’s really hard.”

Par for the course in the recruitment process, a reality Nwuli chalks up to being a business decision.

This past summer, Nwuli proved why he could make the case for being one of the most underrated stars in the class, averaging 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Soldiers in the grueling Nike EYBL. This after a stellar season at Wasatch Academy.

Nwuli transferred to West Coast powerhouse Sierra Canyon this summer for his senior season.

“For me, it’s all about if you talk to me and really get to know me as a person,” Nwuli said. “It doesn’t matter when you came in or anything like that. I’m human; I want to have a good relationship with the people I’ll be playing for. I know it’ll be a big relief when it’s over though. I’m looking forward to that.”