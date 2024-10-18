Advertisement

in other news

Villanova lands legacy prospect Dante Allen, a four-star guard

Villanova lands legacy prospect Dante Allen, a four-star guard

Dante Allen is the Wildcats' first commitment of the 2025 cycle.

 • Rob Cassidy
UConn adds versatile German big man Eric Reibe to its 2025 class

UConn adds versatile German big man Eric Reibe to its 2025 class

Reibe is a modern big man with an eye-popping amount of skill.

 • Rob Cassidy
Rumor Mill: Major decisions on deck for the 2025 class

Rumor Mill: Major decisions on deck for the 2025 class

Five-star A.J. Dybantsa visited BYU over the weekend.

 • Rob Cassidy
Ranking the Contenders: Four-star Dante Allen

Ranking the Contenders: Four-star Dante Allen

Four-star Dante Allen is set to decide this week among Georgia, Tennessee and Villanova.

 • Rob Cassidy
Four-star A'mare Bynum finishing officials

Four-star A'mare Bynum finishing officials

Four-star A'Mare Bynum is ranked No. 106 in the 2025 Rivals150.

 • Jason Jordan

in other news

Villanova lands legacy prospect Dante Allen, a four-star guard

Villanova lands legacy prospect Dante Allen, a four-star guard

Dante Allen is the Wildcats' first commitment of the 2025 cycle.

 • Rob Cassidy
UConn adds versatile German big man Eric Reibe to its 2025 class

UConn adds versatile German big man Eric Reibe to its 2025 class

Reibe is a modern big man with an eye-popping amount of skill.

 • Rob Cassidy
Rumor Mill: Major decisions on deck for the 2025 class

Rumor Mill: Major decisions on deck for the 2025 class

Five-star A.J. Dybantsa visited BYU over the weekend.

 • Rob Cassidy
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 18, 2024
One-on-one with Kentucky commit Jasper Johnson
circle avatar
Krysten Peek  •  Basketball Recruiting
Staff
Twitter
@krystenpeek
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status