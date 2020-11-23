Basketball Recruiting - Where things stand for top 10 available players in 2021 class

THE LATEST: We’ll keep this one simple. Does he want to play for his father, the head coach at Milwaukee, or does he want to play for a blue blood? If it’s the latter, Duke has long been rumored as the favorite, but North Carolina shouldn’t be counted out. There isn’t a concrete timetable for when he’ll come to a decision.

THE LATEST: We’re likely still a couple months from a decision from Holmgren, but the good news for college basketball fans is that the Minnesota native does appear to be leaning towards playing college basketball next season. Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State remain in the mix.

THE LATEST: Arizona, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon and UCLA have been involved here, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to end up in college next year. A lot of chatter lately suggests the top scorer in the 2021 class could end up in the G League next season.

THE LATEST: The top-ranked point guard in the class likely won’t make a decision until after the season, but he released a top eight last week that included Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA. Kentucky has been really strong here. Don’t count out Gonzaga or North Carolina here though.

THE LATEST: If he ends up in college, Florida State and Georgia are the two he’s been linked with for quite some time. The best bet right now though is for him to end up in the G-League next season.

THE LATEST: Mohammed is getting very close to a decision and hoping to enroll at the school he chooses for the spring semester. That means the big obstacle here is finding a school he likes that has a scholarship open. Indiana is heavily involved and has two scholarships open at the moment. DePaul, Georgetown, Georgia, Kansas State, SMU and Texas have also been in contact.

THE LATEST: Keels released a top three of Duke, Villanova and Virginia back in September and not much has changed since then. There is no timetable for a decision. Let’s give Duke a slight edge over Villanova in this one for now.

THE LATEST: Bediako put out a top five that included Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas last month. Alabama and Michigan are both strong here. A decision could be made sooner than later for the Canada native.

THE LATEST: Reid’s recruitment has been the quietest of any prospect on this list. The latest chatter suggests that Michigan and Ohio State are working the 7-foot-1 center hard and could be the two watch. Virginia had been mentioned early on as one of his top schools. Georgetown, Kansas, NC State and Pittsburgh are also involved. Keep an eye on Kentucky getting involved here as well.

