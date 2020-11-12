Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Which class outside the top 15 could surprise?

The Early Signing Period is under way and while there weren’t many surprises on the opening day, most committed prospects made things official by putting pen to paper. Today, we look at some of the more unheralded hauls and attempt to predict which class outside of the current top 15 could surprise down the road.

I really like what Purdue accomplished in the frontcourt during the early period because of how well its two signees complement each other. Trey Kaufman is obviously the headliner, as the in-state product can score at all three levels and possesses a sweet and consistent jump shot that can create serious matchup problems. Kaufman’s upside is off the charts and he’ll only become more dangerous on the offensive end as he adds muscle.

The gaps in Kaufman’s game are filled in nicely by the broad-shouldered Caleb Furst. Furst may lack elite length for a center, but his strength and motor make him a nightmare on the boards at both ends. He can play either the four or five in the modern Big Ten and is able to run the floor relatively well.

If Matt Painter and staff can help the four-star prospect develop his touch around the basket while increasing his range, Furst could surpass expectations down the road. The Boilermakers certainly should be encouraged by the duo they’ve landed.

