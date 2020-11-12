Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Which class outside the top 15 could surprise?

Rival Views: Which class outside the top 15 could surprise?
The Early Signing Period is under way and while there weren’t many surprises on the opening day, most committed prospects made things official by putting pen to paper. Today, we look at some of the more unheralded hauls and attempt to predict which class outside of the current top 15 could surprise down the road.
CASSIDY'S VIEW: PURDUE
I really like what Purdue accomplished in the frontcourt during the early period because of how well its two signees complement each other. Trey Kaufman is obviously the headliner, as the in-state product can score at all three levels and possesses a sweet and consistent jump shot that can create serious matchup problems. Kaufman’s upside is off the charts and he’ll only become more dangerous on the offensive end as he adds muscle.
The gaps in Kaufman’s game are filled in nicely by the broad-shouldered Caleb Furst. Furst may lack elite length for a center, but his strength and motor make him a nightmare on the boards at both ends. He can play either the four or five in the modern Big Ten and is able to run the floor relatively well.
If Matt Painter and staff can help the four-star prospect develop his touch around the basket while increasing his range, Furst could surpass expectations down the road. The Boilermakers certainly should be encouraged by the duo they’ve landed.
MCDONALD'S VIEW: WAKE FOREST
I really like what Steve Forbes has done with his first class at Wake Forest. He added three guards that should solidify the Demon Deacons' backcourt for years to come. The headliner of the bunch is four-star point guard Carter Whitt, who will be a mid-season enrollee. He has the potential to be a star in the ACC. I love his size for a point guard. He’s a terrific playmaker, can score, and he’s a feisty on-ball defender.
Robert McCray, a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of South Carolina, has a ton of upside as well. He’s a great athlete and can score in bunches. He too could be a lockdown defender.
And lastly, Wake Forest went across the Atlantic Ocean to snag a commitment from Cameron Hildreth out of England. He’s another versatile combo guard at 6-foot-4 that should help the Demon Deacons early in his career.
This class could outplay its current ranking and help the new coaching staff move up in the ACC pecking order.
