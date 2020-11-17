Basketball Recruiting - Three programs that could finish strong in late period

The Early Signing Period is just about to wrap and many Rivals150 prospects have come off the board and signed with the program of their choice. However, there are still some highly-ranked prospects on the board that could alter the top of the Rivals.com team rankings in the 2021 class. Which programs could jump into the top 15 with a strong finish?

GONZAGA

Chet Holmgren (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

Mark Few’s program finished No. 13 overall in the 2020 team rankings after snagging a commitment from five-star guard Jalen Suggs out of Minnesota along with two other four-star commitments. The Bulldogs could be in line for a very similar finish in the 2021 class. With two four-star post players already committed, they remain in the mix with Chet Holmgren, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class. If Gonzaga can go back-to-back with five-star prospects out of Minnesota, they could once again finish with a top 15 class.

INDIANA

Aminu Mohammed (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Hoosiers are no stranger to top-15 finishes in the recruiting rankings and Archie Miller’s program could be in line to do it again. With just one commitment from four-star center Logan Duncomb, Indiana currently holds the No. 71 ranked class, but that could change quickly. Five-star guard Aminu Mohammed is moving closer to a decision and the Hoosiers appear to be a top contender to receive a commitment from him. Four-star power forward Mason Miller also has the Hoosiers on his final list with a decision coming soon. Commitments from those two prospects would put Indiana back in the top 15.

NORTH CAROLINA

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (https://rivals.com)