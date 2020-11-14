 Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man Podcast: Early Signing Period thoughts
Florida Man Podcast: Early Signing Period thoughts

Rob Cassidy and Dan McDonald
Rivals.com

Rivals.com's Dan McDonald and our resident Florida Man, Rob Cassidy, chat about the news and surprises of the Early Signing Period in basketball, including five-star Bryce McGowens choosing Nebraska and much more.

