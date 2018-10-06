"It's a lot different and not only because of the Hoop Summit," Moore told Rivals.com. "USA Basketball has come together with the NBA, NBPA and the NCAA. All four of them in a union has kind of developed a great thing for us."

A veteran of several USA Basketball events, the product of Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill who will be selecting from Duke , N.C. State , North Carolina and Wake Forest on Monday, Moore said he always enjoys the experience and finds something new while competing for a spot on 2019's Hoop Summit team

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Five-star wing Wendell Moore is spending the days leading up to his upcoming college decision getting some run at USA Basketball.

With his decision less than 48 hours away, Moore broke down what has stood out about each program throughout the recruiting process.



Duke: "For me it's the brotherhood thing that stands out. That means a lot to them and they really take the family stuff serious and for me that's a good thing. When I go to college I want to be a part of a family. Whether I leave after my first, second, third or fourth year I want to be able to come back and always have somewhere to call home."

N.C. State: "How Kevin Keatts has turned the program around in just a year's time. He's taken them from a losing team to a NCAA Tournament team and that's not an easy thing to do. Obviously he's a really good coach and he gets things done."



North Carolina: "It's kind of the same thing as with Duke. They are a great program and family is really big with them. They do a lot of great things over there."



Wake Forest: "It's just their loyalty to me. They've been on me since before I was coming into my freshman year. That means a lot to me. Coach Manning has done a great job with recruiting and they've brought in a great class for this year and hopefully they can do some big things."

With everything but the announcement out of the way, Moore laid out his plan to announce and how certain he is of his decision at this point.



"I will be doing a press conference at my school at 7pm on Monday night," said Moore. "I'm probably like 99% sure where I'm going to go unless something drastic happens. We'll just have to find out."

