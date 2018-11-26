Fletcher scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest and discussed his game, most recent visits and a visit he's planning in a Q&A.

DUNCANVILLE, Tex. -- One of the Midwest's most promising juniors, four-star small forward Cam'Ron Fletcher showed at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest that he's ready to take his game to the next level.

Eric Bossi: This time last year, people didn't really know a lot about you. This year you come in as a guy that people know about, what are the biggest steps you've taken with your game and what do you need to keep doing?



Cam'Ron Fletcher: "I've just kept working because I felt like I needed to get better with my left and finishing and getting stronger. The jump shot is coming along and I need to work on my ball handling as well. My jump shot isn't perfect so I still need to work on that but I've been working on it every day."



EB: You told me about your most recent visits, we'll go over those starting with Missouri because it's close to home. How was the visit there? What are they telling you?



CB: The visit was really good, really good. I loved it because the coaches showed me a lot of love and I felt the love from them. I love facilities and the way that they treated me.



EB: Creighton is another that's not too far away, how was the visit there?



CB: It was a great visit kind of the same as Mizzou. The facility was nice. They took me around everything.



EB: DePaul, they got Romeo Weems for 2019. Do you take notice when big time players are going to a place like that where they are trying to rebuild?



CB: Yes sir. It's not too far from home, my family could come watch the games. The facility is nice, the coaching staff fits me an stuff like that.



EB: Michigan State has been on you hard and you've talked about wanting to take a visit there. What do you like about them to want to take a visit?



CB: Coach Tom Izzo has showed me a lot of love and he said that he can get me to the next level after college and that I could be a one and done player. He told me he needed my position.



EB: One and done is something that almost every player dreams about. Do you see yourself as a one and done guy or do you feel like you have a lot of work to get there?



CB: I feel like I have the potential to be a one and done guy. But I know that it's going to take a lot of work and right now i'm not there yet. I feel when college comes that I could be ready for it.



EB: Is the whole recruiting process something that you would like to get out of the way earlier or do you want to take a lot of time with it?



CB: I'm going to take my time with it. I don't want to pick the wrong school and I want to make the right choice. I don't want everybody in my ear telling me what school I should go to.



EB: What do you think is the right type of situation for you?



CB: Whatever coach loves me the most, shows me the most love. If I can go in right away and play and stuff like that.

