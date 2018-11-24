Instead, Harris got busy on the glass, got his teammates involved and never forced the issue. Sure enough, his playmaking and ability to remain level headed eventually led to his offense getting going and ultimately a big night. Harris had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists and is taking huge strides as a leader. That all bodes well for him moving forward.

Friday, though, it was the other elements of his game that really drew my attention. Because, when the game started Harris was missing open looks and having some tough sledding offensively for his Garland (Texas) South Garland squad. He was also getting trash talked by his opponents from Silsbee (Texas) High, but, and this is key, he never let the missed shots or trash talk impact him negatively.

A four-star prospect headed to Texas A&M , Chris Harris has always been seen as a bit of a volume scorer. He has his hot nights, he has some cold nights but he's always got the confidence to keep firing away and he shows mental toughness each time on the floor.

The early signing period just wrapped up and based on what I saw Friday, programs like Houston, Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech,Tulsa, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Austin Peay among others should be feeling good about committed players.

I want to start with Houston because I hadn't seen a lot of shooting guard Marcus Sasser. I watched him go for 29 (20 in the second half) for Red Oak (Texas) High and he looks like a great fit for Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars. He's tough, he can hit jumpers and he is relentless. He and Caleb Mills (who is enrolling at semester) are going to make for a dangerous backcourt for years to come.

I'm going to detail five-star Tyrese Maxey a little more in depth in a feature later, but the five-star Kentucky signee backed up the hype on Friday. He went for 33 points and six rebounds and was a total monster in creating his shot off the dribble without pounding the ball into oblivion while others stood around. Fast, decisive and effective.

Headed to Louisville, Samuell Williamson was part of an epic duel with 2020's No.1 player Jalen Green. His team came up just short but Williamson made a case for five-star status in a 34 point outing that was long on skillful shot making.



This is the second time this month that I've seen Avery Anderson and I continue to feel good about his long term potential at Oklahoma State. There are going to be some growing pains as he gets stronger and works on his decision making, but he's always trying to make the right play and has an enthusiasm about him that is hard to dismiss. Mike Boynton should be the perfect guy to harness what Anderson has.

I think that Jahmius Ramsey settled too much for deep jump shots on Friday. But, there will be games like that as he finds more and more trust in the jumper. When he's attacking the rim, though, man is he a beast and I think he's perfectly matched up with Texas Tech and Chris Beard. Red Raider fans have been pretty hyped about Ramsey's signing and they should be. He's a day one difference maker.

Ok, he's from the class of 2020 and won't actually sign until next year but Tulsa has a fun player in Trey Phipps. The product of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington is a near lethal jump shooter from deep, plays with a lot of energy and has a bit of swagger about him. He plays fearless even if he's not the biggest or strongest guy out there.

Headed to UCLA and Vanderbilt, the Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian backcourt of Grant Sherfield and Austin Crowley had it going as they each scored 19 points. Crowley got things started early using his added strength and dangerous jump shot to his advantage. Then in the second half Sherfield settled in and made shots off the dribble and showed the most confidence I've seen from him in a while.

Finally, Matt Figger has got himself an intriguing duo at Austin Peay. Silsbee (Texas) High teammates Jordyn Adams and Devon McCain could be beasts on the wing for him. McCain didn't have the best game but he's got size, toughness and the body of a college junior. Adams, went off for 32 points and is a strong and tough wing who can make jumpers, score in the post and get on the glass. Two very good pickups for the Governors.

