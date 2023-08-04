The last year has been good to Queen, who possesses a newfound level of explosiveness and aggression since reshaping his body and dropping some bad weight. He’s been one of the more dominant centers in the country over the last nine months or so and averaged 19.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG and 3.0 APG on the Under Armour circuit this season. Queen has long been a force in the block because of his build and reliable hands and he's become a more consistent mid-range shooter and motivated defender this year. His offensive efficiency has also gotten better with his new, more athletic frame. Queen moved up 21 spots to No. 19 in the last ranking and will likely inch a little closer to the top 10 next time around. Recruitment: Maryland, Indiana and Kansas are among the key players in Queen’s recruitment.

Thiam smashed onto the scene early this spring and has shown some serious promise since doing so. The 7-foot-1 center has been in the United States for roughly a year, and he is more developed from a skill perspective than you would imagine. He really impresses as a passer out of the post, as the Senegal-born big man shows impressive vision and creativity. He shines brightest as a rim-protector as things stand, but his agility, relative athleticism and reliable hands suggest he has more to offer as he continues to add weight and refine his skill set. Thiam went from unknown to the 49th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class in a hurry. Recruitment: In-state UCF has offered and is likely to be heavily involved in Thiam’s recruitment until the end. A number of major programs have inquired about the 7-footer, whose offer list will grow quickly in the year ahead.

A class of 2026 prospect that used the summer to get his name on the national radar, Asprilla's 7-foot frame is matched by his massive upside. Asprilla spent this summer playing for the NY Rens in the EYBL and averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per contest at 15U Peach Jam. He remains a bit raw, but he projects as one of the top centers in the 2026 class and will likely have a long list of offers by the time he’s ready to make a college choice. Right now, his best asset is his rim protection, but his agility and developing face-up game suggests he’ll become a lot more than an elite defender in the years to come. Recruitment: Kansas State and Northern Illinois are the first two schools to offer Asprilla, but there’s plenty more in store for the Don Bosco Prep sophomore down the road.

Ngongba was a major reason that Team Takeover claimed the Nike Peach Jam title last month with a special blend of size and skill combined with a relentless motor on both ends of the floor. Ngongba is an explosive athlete with great timing and anticipation as a shot blocker and rebounder. His footwork is elite, making him a headache of a defensive assignment for most bigs and he’s got a high IQ as a passer out of the post hitting open shooters in stride on the wing. His situational awareness on the offensive end could very well be his greatest asset and is the key reason for his rise to No. 32 in the Rivals150 for 2024. Recruitment: Kansas State, Connecticut, Indiana, Providence, Kansas, Duke, Kentucky and Michigan all remain in contention for Ngongba.

