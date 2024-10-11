Rivals Roundtable: Upcoming season, exciting recruits, recruiting struggles

Each Friday, Rivals national analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan come together to weigh in on three topics related to college hoops and college hoops recruiting. This Friday is no different than the rest, as the duo shares their thoughts on intriguing college teams, high school prospects they’re most excited to watch this season and teams off to slow starts on the recruiting trail.

1. WITH THE SEASON APPROACHING, WHICH COLLEGE TEAM ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE TAKE THE FLOOR AND WHY?

Mike Woodson (Photo by © Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Cassidy: There are a number of teams I find interesting for a number of different reasons, but I’ll ride with Indiana today. My reasoning here is twofold. First, the stakes of the season seem absolutely massive because this is a signpost moment for the Mike Woodson era in Bloomington to say the very least. Fan perception along with his future as the Hoosiers' head coach could ultimately be determined by what happens in the next five months or so. Indiana’s battle-tested backcourt also provides intrigue, as Washington State transfer Myles Rice and Stanford expat Kanaan Carlyle both shined in the now defunct Pac-12 last season and, at least on paper, seem like one of the more dynamic and reliable backcourts in the Big Ten. I’m a sucker for intrigue, high stakes and the unknown, and this year’s Hoosiers squad boasts plenty of all three. Jordan: For sure I want to see how Jon Scheyer molds all the talent at Duke. The Blue Devils have three potential lottery picks, including the likely No. 1 overall pick in Cooper Flagg. They’ve added more firepower from the perimeter and have trees in the paint. Scheyer went to the second round in his first season, the Elite Eight in his second and this squad looks built for a Final Four run. Can they gel early to gain necessary experience to thrive in conference and in March?

2. WHICH PROSPECT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING LIVE DURING THE UPCOMING HIGH SCHOOL SEASON AND WHY?

Jordan Smith

Cassidy: For me, it’s Ryan Hampton. We slotted the Texas-based standout on the No. 2 line when we released our initial 2027 rankings because of his tools and the impression he made in an extremely small sample size. This season, Hampton will play at Oklahoma’s South Central Prep High School, which plays in the same high-profile league as Utah Prep which hosts No. 1 2025 prospect A.J. Dybantsa. Hampton’s new school will provide him the opportunity to square off with other high-profile prospects and get additional eyes on him. I’ll likely see him multiple times and am excited to not only observe his development but to watch him play what I feel is a particularly exciting brand of attacking basketball. Jordan: I want to see Jordan Smith more this season after making significant strides into stardom heading into his senior season. Smith was one of the most explosive guards in the country this summer and he’ll have more of a go-to role at national powerhouse Paul VI this season. How does he handle the bullseye? That’s always something I look for with prospects.

3. WHICH TEAM’S 2025 RECRUITING STRUGGLES HAVE SURPRISED YOU MOST?