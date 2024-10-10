Larrañaga, Miami land four-star big man Ben Ahmed

The 6-foot-9, 300-pound Ahmed is a big, broad, mountain of a center that can get up and down the floor with surprising quickness and fluidity as well as bang in the paint with anyone in the class. He may lack truly elite length for a modern center, but his strength, dexterity and sneaky athleticism allow him to function as an absolute bully in the block, where he showcases both over-the-shoulder scoring ability and a knack for dunking much of what he catches around the basket. He uses his massive, broad-shouldered body to carve out space in the paint and is one of the country’s elite rebounders because of that as well as an uncanny knack for reading the ball off the rim. His more-than-7-foot wingspan exceeds his listed height and allows him to function as a capable rim protector.

While Ahmed moves well for his massive size, he could stand to reshape his body a bit as he could take the next step in his development by leaning out and becoming even more explosive, conditioned and nimble than he is currently. He’s limited a bit offensively as his face-up game still needs a lot of work and his scoring ability doesn’t extend out beyond the paint. That said, his back-to-the-basket game is formidable, and he checks a number of boxes that need to be checked when discussing intriguing long-term post prospects. There is plenty of unrealized upside at work inside Ahmed, which is saying something because the big man was incredibly productive all summer.