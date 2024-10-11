Duke lands legacy prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer

One of the most anticipated moments of the 2025 recruiting cycle took place on Friday, when touted twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer pledged their commitments to Duke. The brothers, whose father Carlos Boozer became a star in Durham, chose the Blue Devils over a long list of national offers and a serious late push from hometown Miami. Cameron Boozer is, of course, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2025 Rivals150 and would likely occupy the top spot in most other cycles. Cayden Boozer checks in at No. 23 in the rankings. Below, Rivals explores what the Blue Devils are getting in their two high-profile commits and what the news means for the blogger picture.

WHAT DUKE IS GETTING IN CAMERON BOOZER

The most productive and consistent prospect in the 2025 class, there’s almost nothing Boozer hasn’t accomplished at the high school level. The five-star forward has captured a FIBA Under-17 World Cup gold medal, three high school state titles and Peach Jam championships at the 15U, 16U and 17U levels. Boozer is a highly skilled, modern power forward that impacts winning in nearly every imaginable way and has a spattering of perimeter skill as well. The most gifted and tenacious rebounders and finishers in the 2025 class, Boozer averaged a league-high 24.5 points and 13.4 rebounds per game in the EYBL this summer while guiding his Nightrydas Elite team to a title. His offensive game is as complete as anyone’s, as his face-up game complements his low-post scoring ability. He’s a capable long-range shooter to boot and cannot be left open on the perimeter. Defensively, he has the frame to guard multiple positions and is athletic enough to thrive as both a rim-protector and switchable option away from the basket. He’s also comfortable handling the ball and has developed on that front nicely over the past year.

Cayden Boozer is oftentimes overshadowed but his mega-prospect brother when it comes to conversations in the national media, but the 6-foot-4 combo guard has taken massive strides in the last year and has a skill-set capable of standing on its own. A three-time Peach Jam Champion at the 15U, 16U and 17U levels, the four-star guard understands pace and the value of composure. His floor vision has taken massive strides over the last year and resulted in Boozer averaging 6.5 assists per game, which led the EYBL this season. Maybe most important, however, is the significant muscle Boozer has added, which has increased his ability to absorb contact, get to his spots and finish in the paint. Boozer’s defining trait may be his creativity when it comes to scoring and facilitating. He has a noticeable knack for circus-style finishes in the lane and threading the ball to teammates through tight windows. His size allows him to guard multiple positions and he moves well laterally despite lacking truly elite athleticism. He’s an inconsistent but capable long-range shooter and converted 33 percent of his 30 3-point attempts in the EYBL regular season. Boozer projects as a multi-year college player that could very well blossom into an all-conference type as he becomes a more confident and dynamic scorer threat down the road

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BLUE DEVILS