Rivals Roundtable: Reflections on the live period so far
The July live period is in full swing, and Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan have been on the road taking in dozens of games. Today in the Rivals Roundtable they reflect on what they’ve seen so far and discuss a few prospects that have made impressions.
*****
PLAYER UPDATES: Kayden Mingo | Jaden Toombs | Travis Perry
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2025 Rankings: Top 130
Transfer Portal: Latest news | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (hoops) | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (football)
*****
WHAT PLAYER THAT WASN’T ON YOUR RADAR BEFORE THE LIVE PERIOD NOW HAS YOUR ATTENTION?
“I had heard people mention 2026 big man Keiner Asprilla but I had not been able to get eyes on the 7-footer myself until Peach Jam. I’m extremely bullish on his future after watching the NY Rens standout post a 14-point, 14-rebound, five-block performance against a good MoKan 15U team. What stuck out about Asprilla is his agility and developing face-up game allowed him to flash potential that goes well beyond being the tallest guy on the floor. He has the motor, the hands and the dexterity to be a major national prospect down the road.” - Cassidy
“Without a doubt, I’d have to say Cooper Koch. I had definitely heard about him this spring and seen him once or twice, but his abilities as a stretch-four were on full display at the adidas 3SSB Championships. He’s pretty lean, but he's feisty in the paint and gets in there and mixes it up with even the strongest of big men and he proved to be a capable rebounder on the defensive glass. I do think, at times, he could be a little too unselfish. But all in all, I left South Carolina thoroughly impressed with the Iowa commit.” - Jordan
*****
WHICH PLAYER THAT YOU SAW LAST WEEKEND HELPED HIS STOCK THE MOST IN YOUR OPINION?
“For me, it has to be Ace Flagg. The Maine United standout will always be a bit overshadowed by his No.1-ranked brother, Cooper, but I watched the under-the-radar Flagg make a statement of his own at Peach Jam. He’s not currently ranked in the Rivals150, but that will soon change based on the massive steps he’s taken as both a shooter and a tenacious defender. Flagg averaged nearly 15 points and six rebounds while helping his team to the U16 division’s title game. Flagg showed improved shot selection and a new aura as well. Look for the next iteration of the Rivals150 to include two Flaggs, not just the one at the top of the list.” - Cassidy
“For sure, Micah Robinson. He’s had a strong spring, there’s no doubt about that, but what I saw this weekend was his mentality as an alpha on the court. Last year, I watched him a lot with Oak Hill Academy in the NIBC, and I thought that at times he could be a little too quiet as a leader. This weekend, he was very vocal and played with an edge that really completed his dominant profile for me. Expecting big things over the next year from Micah.” - Jordan
*****
WHICH UNCOMMITTED PROSPECT THAT YOU’VE SEEN THIS JULY FEELS MOST UNDERRECRUITED?
“I figured Kayden Mingo would hold more early offers than he does at this juncture because he’s been playing extremely well in recent outings. The 2025 guard showed his versatility at Peach Jam, where he averaged 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assist per game in five outings. So far, St Louis is the only school to make things official, but Houston, Baylor, UConn and Boston College are also involved. I’m confident he’ll have a handful of high-major opportunities by this time next year.” - Cassidy
“Jaxon Johnson was really good all weekend, and not just in the championship game when he dropped 16 points en route to leading the Utah Prospects to the 3SSB title and earning MVP honors. At 6-foot-8, Johnson is a sniper from the perimeter, and his ability to stretch the defense will make him a commodity with a logical progression. Naturally, the offers have already begun to roll in; after the weekend, he picked up BYU, Cal, Utah, USC and others. That's just the beginning.” - Jordan