WHAT PLAYER THAT WASN’T ON YOUR RADAR BEFORE THE LIVE PERIOD NOW HAS YOUR ATTENTION?

“I had heard people mention 2026 big man Keiner Asprilla but I had not been able to get eyes on the 7-footer myself until Peach Jam. I’m extremely bullish on his future after watching the NY Rens standout post a 14-point, 14-rebound, five-block performance against a good MoKan 15U team. What stuck out about Asprilla is his agility and developing face-up game allowed him to flash potential that goes well beyond being the tallest guy on the floor. He has the motor, the hands and the dexterity to be a major national prospect down the road.” - Cassidy “Without a doubt, I’d have to say Cooper Koch. I had definitely heard about him this spring and seen him once or twice, but his abilities as a stretch-four were on full display at the adidas 3SSB Championships. He’s pretty lean, but he's feisty in the paint and gets in there and mixes it up with even the strongest of big men and he proved to be a capable rebounder on the defensive glass. I do think, at times, he could be a little too unselfish. But all in all, I left South Carolina thoroughly impressed with the Iowa commit.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH PLAYER THAT YOU SAW LAST WEEKEND HELPED HIS STOCK THE MOST IN YOUR OPINION?

Micah Robinson (Rivals.com)

“For me, it has to be Ace Flagg. The Maine United standout will always be a bit overshadowed by his No.1-ranked brother, Cooper, but I watched the under-the-radar Flagg make a statement of his own at Peach Jam. He’s not currently ranked in the Rivals150, but that will soon change based on the massive steps he’s taken as both a shooter and a tenacious defender. Flagg averaged nearly 15 points and six rebounds while helping his team to the U16 division’s title game. Flagg showed improved shot selection and a new aura as well. Look for the next iteration of the Rivals150 to include two Flaggs, not just the one at the top of the list.” - Cassidy “For sure, Micah Robinson. He’s had a strong spring, there’s no doubt about that, but what I saw this weekend was his mentality as an alpha on the court. Last year, I watched him a lot with Oak Hill Academy in the NIBC, and I thought that at times he could be a little too quiet as a leader. This weekend, he was very vocal and played with an edge that really completed his dominant profile for me. Expecting big things over the next year from Micah.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH UNCOMMITTED PROSPECT THAT YOU’VE SEEN THIS JULY FEELS MOST UNDERRECRUITED?