Four-star G Kayden Mingo hitting stride, attracting major interest
Class of 2025 guard Kayden Mingo sits at No. 75 in the Rivals150 and is playing some of the best basketball of his young career as of late. The 6-foot-1 floor general averaged 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assist per game in five games for the PSA Cardinals at Peach Jam (16U) this month, and he is hitting his stride as he heads toward his junior season.
Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy caught up with Mingo following a recent game to get an update on where things stand with his ongoing college recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON POSSIBLE FALL VISITS
“I don’t have any visits set up yet, but I know I want to check out St. Louis for sure. Baylor, I definitely want to check out. Houston, UConn and Miami. Those are the main ones – schools like that.”
ON BAYLOR
“Baylor hasn’t offered, but they like me because they like defense-first guards that like to win and don’t mind getting dirty. I like them because they allow their guards to play. They give them freedom.”
ON UCONN
“UConn also hasn’t offered yet, but they are on me. They talk about how they want tough guys that come in and will help them to continue the program's legacy. I feel like that’s me.”
ON WHICH SCHOOL HE FEELS CLOSEST WITH AT THE MOMENT
“Probably St. Louis. They got a guy to the NBA this year, and already offered so I like that. They think I could come in, be tough and play right away."
ON SCHOOLS THAT COULD BE CLOSE TO OFFERING
“Boston College feels close. They are probably the closest one. They play in a great league and one of the coaches has a good relationship with my older brother, and the coaches have a relationship with my family.”
ON WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE TABLE AS A PLAYER
“I’m a tough guard that can finish, play good defense and be an all-around leader.”
RIVALS' REACTION
It’s much too early to start trying to pin down a landing spot for Mingo, whose recruitment feels like it's just getting started. St. Louis and Boston College are worth loosely monitoring for now, but things will change a few times between now and his decision day, because additional offers are sure to arrive.