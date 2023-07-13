The No. 30 prospect in the class of 2025, Jaden Toombs has a handful of college options and more are almost certainly on the way. The 240-pound center is one of the most imposing rising juniors in the country and should see his stock rise as he develops his offensive game.

Texas Tech and LSU have already made things official with scholarship offers, while other high-major programs are kicking the tires on his recruitment.

Rivals recently caught up with Toombs to discuss where things stand and what might be next.

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“LSU, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, LSU, Texas and UTSA. Those are the main ones for now.”

ON VISITS:

“I just went to Texas and I plan on going to Texas Tech for sure because that's where I’m from.”

ON BEING FROM LUBBOCK:

“Well, I’m actually from Amarillo but I lived in Lubbock too, so I think of it as home, too. I lived there since, like eighth grade. I like it there. I’m going to visit soon.”

ON HIS RECENT TEXAS VISIT:

“The culture stood out. You can just tell it’s a place with a good culture based on the high energy and everything around the team and the school.”

ON IF A TEXAS OFFER MIGHT BE CLOSE:

“They haven’t said anything about how close they are to offering or anything, but they love my game and they contact me a lot. No offer yet, though, but I hope I get one.”

ON LSU:

“I got an offer from them when I was in eighth grade but that was from Will Wade and the old staff. They re-offered, though. I want to go visit there for sure because I like how hard they play and feel like I fit with them.”

ON WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE TABLE AS A PLAYER:

“I’m a force. I’m a big force when it comes to rebounding. I’m averaging, like 15 rebounds a game. I do the dirty work that a lot of people don’t like doing, but I love doing it. I rebound. I block shots and finish at the basket. I guess I’m just a guy everyone wants on their team. I’m a great teammate.”

