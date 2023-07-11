“I get that a lot; people look at me as just a scorer,” said Perry, who checks in at No. 80 in the Rivals150 . “But I feel like my playmaking ability opens everything up. I feel like being able to showcase my playmaking ability in the adidas 3SSB has just more so validated my game.”

Still, it’s also highly likely that because of his propensity to get buckets that arguably the most potent part of his offensive arsenal is being overlooked: Playmaking ability.

ROCK HILL, S.C. – If the first thing that stands out to you about Travis Perry ’s game is the efficient manner in which he can fill it up from virtually anywhere on the court, it’s understandable. Hard to argue with the assessment when a guy breaks Kentucky’s 67-year-old career scoring record, averaging 32.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.7 steals a game for the high school season.

Perry thrived as a playmaker on Friday at the adidas 3SSB Championships, dishing out seven assists to lead Indiana Elite past BABC in triple overtime.

That caused a logjam of courtside coaches such as Matt Painter positioning to be seen by the 6-foot-2 guard.

Perry has offers from programs such as Purdue, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Indiana, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others. He’s picked up heavy interest from LSU through his previous relationship with Tigers head coach Matt McMahon when he was the head man at Murray State.

“I talk to the coaches that have offered me all the time,” Perry said. “Just touching base and growing the relationships.”

Being from the Bluegrass State, Perry has regularly fielded the kneejerk question about whether he pledged allegiance to Big Blue Nation growing up.

“Everyone kind of assumes that, but no,” Perry said. “I was always like a bandwagon fan; I’d jump on the team that’s playing good basketball at the time. That was it for me. I liked watching elite basketball and elite matchups.”

Perry has already taken official visits to Michigan, Purdue, Cincinnati and Ole Miss, and has plans to “take a couple after the live periods.”

“I don’t have dates or anything just yet, but I’ll be getting those together after this weekend,” Perry said. “I would say that I don’t really have a specific timeline on when I’ll cut it down or decide; I’ll just take my time with everything because this is such a big decision. I want to make sure I do what’s best for me.”