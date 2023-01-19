Little’s situation was a bit different compared with the others on this list. Rivals doesn’t rank foreign players until they play high school or AAU basketball in the United States. Little has always been this talented, but he’s making his rankings debut in this cycle. As far as his game goes, his IQ and ability to showcase micro skills on both ends should help him in the transition to college. He’ll be ready physically and it’s helpful that he has the ability to play both on and off of the ball. He’s showcased pretty good shooting ability since being in the States and should fit right in with Baylor’s offensive scheme.

We highlighted Carr in the position rankings, but it’s worth mentioning again that he’s one of the best late-blooming prospects in the class. He has good size on the wing and should be able to provide defensive versatility on that end once he gains muscle, and he’s got quality length as well. Carr shows promise as an outside shooter and is getting more comfortable doing things off of the bounce. If he continues to tap into his upside, you’re looking at a possible NBA prospect a couple of years from now.

Parker is one of the more impressive prospects in the class from an athleticism standpoint. He’s entertaining in the open court and throws down thunderous dunks time and time again. He’s struggled to shoot the ball since going to Overtime Elite, but his body of work from the outside this summer was promising. Parker will be going to play for Kevin Keatts, who is a good fit for Parker as he lets his guards play loose and play through mistakes

McFarland has really just scratched the surface of what he can be. He will be one of the more interesting developments to watch over the next couple of seasons. He’s lengthy and oozing with upside, but he hasn’t tapped into it quite yet. When he steps foot on campus at Houston, he’s going to provide immediate energy, a shot blocking presence and a big man who can run the floor. He’s also got a frame that should be able to add muscle pretty quickly.

