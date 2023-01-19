Rivals Rankings Week: Five highest debuts in the 2023 Rivals150
The 2023 rankings came out earlier this week, and there was a bunch of new names making an appearance on the list. Today, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf goes over the five highest-ranked debuting players for the senior class heading into the end of the season.
Little’s situation was a bit different compared with the others on this list. Rivals doesn’t rank foreign players until they play high school or AAU basketball in the United States. Little has always been this talented, but he’s making his rankings debut in this cycle.
As far as his game goes, his IQ and ability to showcase micro skills on both ends should help him in the transition to college. He’ll be ready physically and it’s helpful that he has the ability to play both on and off of the ball. He’s showcased pretty good shooting ability since being in the States and should fit right in with Baylor’s offensive scheme.
*****
We highlighted Carr in the position rankings, but it’s worth mentioning again that he’s one of the best late-blooming prospects in the class. He has good size on the wing and should be able to provide defensive versatility on that end once he gains muscle, and he’s got quality length as well.
Carr shows promise as an outside shooter and is getting more comfortable doing things off of the bounce. If he continues to tap into his upside, you’re looking at a possible NBA prospect a couple of years from now.
*****
Parker is one of the more impressive prospects in the class from an athleticism standpoint. He’s entertaining in the open court and throws down thunderous dunks time and time again. He’s struggled to shoot the ball since going to Overtime Elite, but his body of work from the outside this summer was promising.
Parker will be going to play for Kevin Keatts, who is a good fit for Parker as he lets his guards play loose and play through mistakes
*****
McFarland has really just scratched the surface of what he can be. He will be one of the more interesting developments to watch over the next couple of seasons. He’s lengthy and oozing with upside, but he hasn’t tapped into it quite yet.
When he steps foot on campus at Houston, he’s going to provide immediate energy, a shot blocking presence and a big man who can run the floor. He’s also got a frame that should be able to add muscle pretty quickly.
*****
Murray-Boyles doesn’t have the most aesthetically pleasing game in the world at this time, but that’s fine. He just produces every time he hits the floor, and on both ends. He hustles after every ball, rebounds well and serves as an anchor in the paint on defense. He converts a lot of garbage buckets on offense and does the dirty work to get his team extra possession. His processing ability has also improved with the ball in his hands.