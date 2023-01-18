POINT GUARD

TOP DOG: Isaiah Collier. The USC signee took over the No. 1 overall spot in the class in the new rankings. He’s delivered in every setting over the past year and has established himself as arguably the best table-setter in the entire class. He’s an excellent downhill driver that delivers consistent paint touches and does a good job of getting all the way to the rim, where he finishes well and receives a lot of trips to the foul line. At 6-foot-3, Collier possesses quality size and strength for his position as well. NOTEWORTHY: Stephon Castle. Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy was a big advocate for Castle’s bump in the rankings, and the UConn signee now finds himself inside the top 10 nationally. Castle has a very nice mid-range game and is confident operating from that level. He excels in the open court both as a scorer and as a passer. The five-star guard can play both on and off the ball and has the size, strength and handle to get wherever he wants on the floor most of the time. Defensively, he’s a versatile player that has quality anticipation skills.

*****

SHOOTING GUARD

TOP DOG: Jared McCain. McCain has an argument as one of – if not the best – shooters out of all the top prospects in the class. He’s confident in shooting off of the catch and off of the dribble. His release is consistent and his mechanics are fluid, and he squares his body no matter what action comes his way. In today’s game, outside shot-making is at a premium, and the Duke signee provides that, with the ability to get very hot in a hurry. NOTEWORTHY: Cameron Carr. The Tennessee signee is the definition of a late bloomer, and he made his rankings debut at No. 68 in this cycle. At 6-foot-5, Carr has grown some over the past couple of years. His body needs to fill out, but his game has started to take off in many ways. He’s a confident outside shooter that shoots well while stationary and off of movement. Carr has quality length as well and once he makes muscle and weight gains he has defensive upside he can build upon.

*****

SMALL FORWARD

TOP DOG: Matas Buzelis. In terms of complete upside, there might not be someone with more in the class than Buzelis, who is headed to the G-League Ignite program after this season. At 6-foot-10, he can handle the ball with extreme confidence and get to his spots on the floor with regularity. In isolation situations he has a lot of moves in his bag to create space then score. His overall skill set at his height is very impressive, and he delivers crisp passes and plays with a high IQ as well. Defensively, his length helps him be disruptive as a weak-side shot blocker and in passing lanes. NOTEWORTHY: Justin Edwards. The Kentucky signee was someone that was advocated for being the No. 1 prospect in the class in this cycle, and there’s still a chance that he could end up just that in the final rankings. He doesn’t wow you a lot of the time, but he is effective in every facet of the game. Offensively, he operates well in the mid-range and out of the post, and he can step out and hit threes at a good clip as well. He also provides consistent rebounding and defense, taking top matchups personally while using his quick, active hands.

*****

POWER FORWARD

TOP DOG: Xavier Booker. Booker slid in the rankings, but remains the top power forward in the class. Offensively, the Michigan State signee is a fluid mover that can step out and knock down shots from the mid-range and outside. Booker runs the floor extremely well for his size and is nimble both with and without the ball in his hands. Consistency is where Booker needs to make strides over the next couple of months. NOTEWORTHY: Sean Stewart. The Duke signee has one of the best motors in the class and makes things happen at both ends of the court just by playing hard alone. His energy and effort, along with the ability to run the court, make him one of the most effective rim-running forwards in the country. Defensively, he blocks and alters a ton of shots and has good hands in all facets.

*****

CENTER