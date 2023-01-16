It's a Rivals Rankings Week in hoops for the 2023 and 2025 classes, and we start it off today by counting down the top 10 in 2023, along with Rob Cassidy's thoughts on each player. ***** RIVALS RANKING WEEK Monday: Top 10 Countdown for 2023 Tuesday: New Rivals150 for 2023 Wednesday: New position rankings for 2023 Thursday: Countdown for 2025 Friday: New Rivals150 for 2025 *****

1. ISAIAH COLLIER (USC)

Cassidy says ... "The new No 1 prospect in America earned the top spot by virtue of consistency when it comes to impacting games. Isaiah Collier was simply the most consistently elite player in the class and tends to still post gaudy assists totals even on off shooting nights. "The USC commit still needs to cut back on turnovers, but his poor games are few and far between, making him a safe bet for No. 1."

2. MATAS BUZELIS

Cassidy says ... "Matas Buzelis, who is set to join the NBA G League next season, is the most versatile player in the 2023 class and has the upside in every area to seize the top spot down the road. Buzelis is skilled beyond his years and that, combined with his length, makes him absolutely tantalizing. "If he becomes a better shooter and begins to make better choices with the ball in his hands, he could make waves in the NBA for a long time."

3. DAJUAN WAGNER JR. (Kentucky)

Cassidy says ... "The discussion around the Kentucky-bound DaJuan Wagner is one that pits peak vs consistency. When he is good, he's No. 1 worthy. There are times, however, when he plays more like a prospect ranked in the 20s. Wagner has an impressive motor and the availability to create his own shot from anywhere, which he sometimes trusts a bit too much. "That said, no player in this class possesses the sheer scoring tools that Wagner has in his bag."

4. JUSTIN EDWARDS (Kentucky)

Cassidy says ... "Justin Edwards has the body and versatility that the modern NBA rewards. The Kentucky signee handles the ball relatively well and possesses the ability to effectively defend 1-4. Edwards was in the conversation for the top spot for much of the last couple months, but his inconsistency held him back a bit. "Edwards impacts winning in a number of ways on most nights, but sometimes let bad starts totally derail him. He needs to develop as a distributor and a 3-point shooter to reach his massive upside."

5. AARON BRADSHAW (Kentucky)

Cassidy says ... "A hyper-intriguing 7-footer headed to Kentucky, Aaron Bradshaw is one of the best rim protectors in the class. He's a solid shooter for his size and boasts soft hands and good touch around the rim. He still needs to add weight and become a more versatile scorer in the post. "There's plenty of upside to chew on however, and his quick improvement this fall was the basis of his jump from No. 8 to No. 5."

6. MACKENZIE MGBAKO (Duke)

Cassidy says ... "Mackenzie Mgbako, who signed with Duke in the early period, pops off the page because of his blend of size and outside shooting ability. There simply aren't many 6-foot-8 players with his build that can fill up from behind the arc the way Mgbako does on a regular basis. "He runs the floor incredibly well and is capable of playing either forward spot. He's come a long way as a rebounder and a defender in the last year as well."

7. ROBERT DILLINGHAM (Kentucky)

Cassidy says ... "Nobody in the class handles the ball like Robert Dillingham. That, along with his elite quickness, are his calling cards, so he doesn't get enough credit for his creativity as a passer sometimes. The future Kentucky point guard checks in at a slight 6-foot-2 frame, and his lack of strength sometimes holds him back defensively. "But there's no doubting his offensive skill set, which includes range and the ability to finish at the bucket in a number of ways."

8. RON HOLLAND (Texas)

Cassidy says ... "At 6-foot-8, Ron Holland does a lot of things really well. He's made strides as a shooter and ball handler this year, but still has work to do on both fronts. That said, few players of his size are more dangerous in transition. Holland can easily defend 1-4 and impacts games on the glass as well. "Holland is signed with Texas, but that situation may be worth monitoring as the Longhorns get closer to filling their vacant head coach spot."

9. XAVIER BOOKER (Michigan State)

Cassidy says ... "The former No. 1 may have slid a few spots because his development hasn't accelerated, but NBA people are still crazy over what he could become as he evolves from a skill perspective. "Booker, who is headed to Michigan State, has a higher ceiling than any player in these rankings due to his size, agility, hands and tools. Booker doesn't play the same truly national schedule as a lot of the other players in the top 10 and will be under the microscope when he's juxtaposed with the other truly elite prospects in the 2022 class during all-star games."

10. STEPHON CASTLE (UConn)