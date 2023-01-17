The penultimate Rivals150 for the 2023 class has been released, and the picture of how the rankings may look when all is said and done this spring is beginning to clear. This refresh yielded a new No. 1 in Georgia-based point guard Isaiah Collier, but the moves extend well beyond the top of the rankings. Below, Rivals’ Rob Cassidy highlights some of the biggest ranking storylines.

ISAIAH COLLIER SNAGS THE TOP SPOT

It’s been a bit of a chaotic year at the top of the 2023 Rivals150 as reclassifications and inconsistency have made it difficult for anyone to solidify themselves as the No. 1 prospect in the class. The latest to get his shot? USC signee Isaiah Collier, who became a star playing for Georgia’s Wheeler High School. Collier finds himself on line one after showing a level of consistency against top-flight competition the other candidates lack. So while there are certainly prospects with higher professional ceilings than Collier, his floor makes him feel like the safe pick as things stand. Collier has spent the start of his senior season proving he can massively impact games on defense. With his facilitation ability, even when he has off nights shooting the ball, he still has the peripheral skills to lead the Trojans as a freshman next season. He’ll need to become a better shooter from range in the year ahead if he’s to reach his full potential, but his trajectory and consistency of production are encouraging. With one more rankings update looming following the McDonald's All-American Game and other all-star events, Collier will be juxtaposed with other contenders for the top spot before the rankings finalize this spring.

STEPHON CASTLE ENTERS THE TOP 10

A UConn signee, Stephon Castle has become one of the more well-rounded guards in the country as he continues to develop as a primary ball-handler. His jump from No. 24 to No. 10 reflects just that. The 6-foot-6 Castle used his broad frame to get to his spots as well as any guard in the country and has the muscle to create matchup issues all over the floor. He’s been a sensational passer for the last few months and is starting to utilize his size to impact games on the offensive glass. His jumper from range and ability to handle the ball as a point guard at the next level will ultimately determine how things play out, but NBA scouts have taken notice of his progress on both fronts. Castle has had more good shooting days than bad ones as of late, but has also proven capable of impacting games even on his off nights. In a recent game against IMG Academy, Castle was just 6-for-20 from the floor but still managed to grab nine rebounds to go along with his 15 points and 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

FINLAND-BORN BAYLOR SIGNEE DEBUTS IN TOP 30

Miro Little’s first season in the States has gone as well as anyone would have hoped. The Baylor-bound Little is thriving at Kansas’ Sunrise Christian Academy, where the 6-foot-4 point guard has looked physically ready for the Big 12 while shooting it well from deep and playing both guard spots. Little provides versatility on both ends of the floor and should pair well with fellow Bears pledge Ja'Kobe Walter, who can also give Scott Drew minutes at either guard spot.

POINT GUARDS HEADED TO OREGON AND KANSAS CONTINUE TO CLIMB