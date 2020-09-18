Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Who should be No. 1 player in 2023 class?

Bossi’s view: DaJuan Wagner Jr.

DaJuan Wagner Jr. (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

I don’t think there would be much disagreement that the race for the top spot in the class of 2023 is probably a two-horse race. At least as of today. It isn’t an easy choice, but I give the edge to DaJuan Wagner Jr. of Camden (N.J.) High. Even though he just turned 15 years old in May, anybody who follows high school basketball knows all about D.J. He is already basketball royalty. His grandfather Milt Wagner was a McDonald’s All-American before making it to the NBA and his father DaJuan Wagner was one of the most explosive high school players ever before becoming a top 10 draft pick. Currently closing in on 6-foot-3, Wagner had a big-time freshman season, scoring nearly 19 points per game and leading Camden to 25 straight wins to finish the season. When you factor in his high skill level, size for the point guard position, proven success and bloodlines, you see why my vote for No. 1 in 2023 is currently with Wagner.

McDonald’s view: Mikey Williams

Mikey Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)