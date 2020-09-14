Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Rankings Week: Should disjointed summer limit five-stars?

The time has come to update the 2021 Rivals150. While preparing the rankings, one of the most heavily debated subjects was where to draw the line between five- and four-star prospects. After an unusual summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the question was whether to be a little more lenient or strict in giving out that sought-after fifth star. National Analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival Views.

Over the years, we have never set a number for how many five-stars there can or can’t be in any class. If 50 prospects legitimately deserved five-star rankings, then we would rank 50 players as so. However, over the years I do feel that we have gotten a little lenient on handing out five-stars and due to the way things went down this summer, I felt that we needed to exercise some restraint.

One issue is that not everybody was playing and often times those that were playing, well they weren’t always playing the best competition. In deciding if somebody like a Daimion Collins or a Bryce McGowens has earned that bump, it is helpful if we have gotten to see them against top competition. Most ideally, we’d like to see them against other five-star talents.

However, at the end of the day if you have earned the fifth star, you have earned it so we didn’t put a freeze on elevating five-stars. But, I did feel strongly that we had to be 100 percent sure before giving anybody a bump because I don’t want us to have to go back through and take a fifth star away from somebody because we were too generous in awarding them.