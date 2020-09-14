Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Rankings Week: The five biggest movers in the Rivals150

We are one step closer to the final Rivals150 for the class of 2021 and while that ranking won’t be released until next spring, a select group of seniors continue to make major waves with their games in the meantime. Here is a look at the five biggest movers in this week's update to the Rivals150.

C Logan Duncomb - Up 51 spots

Making the largest move in the newest Rivals150, Duncomb has turned in a productive spring and summer on the travel circuit and is being rewarded sitting as the 88th-ranked senior in America. Duncomb still needs to work on his mobility and athleticism but he is no longer an inconsistent producer. He can score inside and out and can also work as the central hub of a half-court offense.

Indiana will see Joey Brunk graduate after the season which is a spot that Duncomb could quickly take, though it may be asking for a bit much to expect him to see similar minutes right away. However, Archie Miller knows what he has in Duncomb which is a four-year contributor that can shoot to the perimeter, rebound and defend the basket.

PG Tyrese Hunter - Up 47 spots

Hunter, the newest commit to Iowa State, made a massive move up the Rivals150. While he must show that he can consistently knock down shots from 15-feet and out, Hunter may be the fastest member of the 2021 class. He has speed for days and envisioning him in Steve Prohm’s free-flowing offense only enhances the four-star guard’s value now and down the road. Hunter is a tough and competitive lead guard that should form quite the dynamic backcourt with Tyler Harris, Rasir Bolton and Jaden Walker. If the proper shooters surround him, his production will skyrocket. The Cyclones have themselves a tremendous asset along the perimeter and proof was cemented further with his now inclusion in the top-50 of the Rivals150.

SF Josh Minott - Up 34 spots

Minott's ascension within the Rivals150 has been a steady one. A super long and slender wing that might be best on the ball thanks to his playmaking prowess, Minott shares similar qualities of his future head coach, Penny Hardaway. He needs to gain strength and show that he can consistently knock down jumpers, but his uniqueness and versatility are too good to overlook when it comes to the Rivals150 rankings. Minott might not be someone that lights up the scoreboard during his time in Memphis but his all-around game will make a big impact.

SF Jaylon Tyson - Up 32 spots

Tyson's breakout likely would have been even greater this year had the pandemic not affected the travel basketball season. The Texas Tech commit is a potential 3-and-D prospect that is most valued for his shooting prowess. Tyson is a tremendous perimeter threat that brings competitiveness to the floor which should only accentuate his abilities once he gets to Lubbock, becoming quite possibly the latest Red Raider draft prospect.

SF Benny Williams - Up 29 spots