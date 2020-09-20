Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Who is second-best prospect in high school basketball?

If there are any people out there who dispute Emoni Bates status as the top prospect in high school basketball, regardless of class, they aren’t very vocal and they are in the minority. Committed to Michigan State , 2022’s top-ranked player is special with skill, size, athleticism and an intense competitive spirit. He is pretty much the undisputed No. 1 for any class. But if not Bates, who should be considered the top prospect regardless of class? Today, analysts Eric Bossi and Dan McDonald take Rival views.

There are so many good choices to go with here. 2023’s DaJuan Wagner Jr. and the top three in 2021 – Patrick Baldwin Jr., Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren – could all make a strong argument. But I’ll take Jalen Duren who has scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgetown, Howard, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Penn State, UCLA and Villanova.

A native of Delaware who is now at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, the 6-foot-10 big man has been one of the least talked about elite prospects I’ve ever encountered. Part of it is because he doesn’t have a bunch of people pushing him on social media, part is that he’s pretty quiet himself and much of it is because so much 2022 attention gets devoted to Bates. I’ll tell you this, though, what he does look to be all about is the work. Whenever I’ve seen him at events like USA Basketball he is an active listener and worker who does any and everything asked. That kind of focus to go with his size, athleticism and ability to intimidate in the lane is something to be reckoned with.

I’ve long felt that he’s much more skilled in the post than he’s been given credit for. I’m looking for a monster year from Duren at Montverde and I’m betting we’ll see a lot more talk about him this winter.