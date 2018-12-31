"The good part is that he's seen all of this and he's been through it so he has a lot of good advice for me," Bagley told Rivals.com. "He tells me things about what to expect as I'm going through this process. The bad thing, well it's not really bad, is some people expect me to fill his shoes but I know that I've got my own shoes to fill."

A 6-foot-7 small forward at Sacramento (Calif.) Sheldon who is off to a fast start in his junior year sees plenty of good from having a big named family member, but he's making sure he gets noticed for who he is.

TORREY PINES, Calif. -- Having a famous brother doesn't hurt when it comes to getting some attention, but Marcus Bagley is making sure that people know he's a lot more than former five-star and current Sacramento King Marvin Bagley III 's little brother.

The thing is, Bagley is just making his way back into the spotlight. He sat out his sophomore year in North Carolina. He's not feeling any signs of rust, though.



"I didn't play at all last year, I had some injuries so I took it off to get my body back to where it needed to be," said Bagley. I think I'm back now. I feel full speed, 100 percent.

"I went through so much in rehab and stuff it feels great to be back out here."

Bagley's 6-foot-7 size and strong body stand out. As does his ability to shoot from deep, athleticism and ability to finish through contact.



"I feel like I can do anything on the court. There are always things like if my shot isn't falling I can do other things for my team like rebound, defend. I just feel like a versatile player."

Schools are just jumping in now that Bagley is back. Pittsburgh offered on Sunday and during the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic, he mentioned some other programs that have gotten involved.



"Cal has been on me real hard," said Bagley. "I'm planning a visit here real soon. My dad has been talking to San Diego State a lot, you got Long Beach State just offered."

Though his recruitment is really just getting started, Bagley has pretty simple criteria when it comes to what he is looking for in a program and he's not looking to set any timetables.



"Whoever steps out and shows that they want me the most is where I'm going to go," said Bagley. "Whatever is the best fit for me, whenever I feel I'm ready to commit that's when I'm going to do it"